Driver Uses Vacuum Cleaner to Smash Car Window in Violent Road Rage Incident

When tempers flare, reason goes completely out the window. Another violent road rage incident is making headlines in the British and international press, prompting calls from authorities to try and remain calm at the wheel. 18 photos



It happened yesterday, in Middlesbrough, UK, and it was all caught on camera. You can see the video at the bottom of the page, as posted on social media: it’s actually a collection of shorter videos shot throughout the altercation.



The altercation was actually a 20-minute deadlock, during which the driver of a black



The good news is that police have both men in custody and – you guessed it – they’re not at the their first offense of the kind,



“Two men have been arrested following a report that a green Mercedes collided with a pedestrian after what appears to be a road rage incident on Victoria Road in Middlesbrough,” a spokesperson for Cleveland Police says. “A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital where he received treatment for minor injuries and was released from hospital.”



“A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle dangerously and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and a 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to this alleged incident and another alleged incident in December. Both remain in police custody at this time,” the statement adds.*Warning:

Please be advised that the footage below contains language that might offend.



