California Man Jumps on Car Hood, Smashes Windshield With His Fist

Hulk go smash when Hulk angry. A 40-year-old man from Anaheim, California, jumped on a woman’s car and smashed her windshield with his bare fist, in an apparent road rage altercation.
The incident was captured on camera by one of the woman’s kids, who was with her in the car at the time. That didn’t stop the man, who seemed determined to make a point about not being crossed. Police are now looking for him and he will have to pay for the damage to the car.
The 34-year-old victim also spoke to the media about the incident, after she posted video of it online and it went viral. She tells NBC Los Angeles that she didn’t do anything to provoke the guy and had never seen him before. She and her teenage daughter and a male friend were at a Jack in the Box for a bite to eat, and the male friend exchanged some words with the man.
Then, he got into his white Jeep and started tailing them around. That’s when the teen girl took out her phone, because she felt something bad was about to happen.
And that it did: the man pulled the Jeep in front of her mom’s car, forcing her to stop. He then jumped on the hood of the car and, with 2 powerful bangs, managed to smash the windshield like it was nothing.
“A 34-year-old Anaheim woman, was driving in the area of State College Blvd and Lincoln Ave when she noticed a white Jeep Liberty or Cherokee following her and driving erratically. The driver of the Jeep drove in front of the victim’s vehicle and forced her to stop. At that point, the driver got out of the Jeep, climbed on the hood of the victim’s car and smashed her front windshield with his fist before returning to his Jeep and driving away,” the Anaheim Police says in a statement.
“The victim’s hood was dented and her windshield was shattered, causing an estimated $1,200 in damage,” the same statement adds.
Police describe the suspect as a heavy man in his 40s, with blond hair and balding. They also have a partial plate number from his Jeep, thanks to the same teen who managed to snap a blurry photo of his plates before he drove off.
The 34-year-old victim also spoke to the media about the incident, after she posted video of it online and it went viral. She tells NBC Los Angeles that she didn’t do anything to provoke the guy and had never seen him before. She and her teenage daughter and a male friend were at a Jack in the Box for a bite to eat, and the male friend exchanged some words with the man.
Then, he got into his white Jeep and started tailing them around. That’s when the teen girl took out her phone, because she felt something bad was about to happen.
And that it did: the man pulled the Jeep in front of her mom’s car, forcing her to stop. He then jumped on the hood of the car and, with 2 powerful bangs, managed to smash the windshield like it was nothing.
“A 34-year-old Anaheim woman, was driving in the area of State College Blvd and Lincoln Ave when she noticed a white Jeep Liberty or Cherokee following her and driving erratically. The driver of the Jeep drove in front of the victim’s vehicle and forced her to stop. At that point, the driver got out of the Jeep, climbed on the hood of the victim’s car and smashed her front windshield with his fist before returning to his Jeep and driving away,” the Anaheim Police says in a statement.
“The victim’s hood was dented and her windshield was shattered, causing an estimated $1,200 in damage,” the same statement adds.
Police describe the suspect as a heavy man in his 40s, with blond hair and balding. They also have a partial plate number from his Jeep, thanks to the same teen who managed to snap a blurry photo of his plates before he drove off.
WATCH: A man jumps on an Anaheim family's windshield and shatters it with his fist during an apparent road rage attack https://t.co/0pYwCe6Bc0 pic.twitter.com/qzTdFHS8dt— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) January 24, 2019