autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

California Man Jumps on Car Hood, Smashes Windshield With His Fist

25 Jan 2019, 11:57 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Hulk go smash when Hulk angry. A 40-year-old man from Anaheim, California, jumped on a woman’s car and smashed her windshield with his bare fist, in an apparent road rage altercation.
61 photos
Willys MAWillys MAWillys MAWillys MAWillys MAWillys MBWillys MBWillys MBWillys MBWillys MBWillys Jeep CJ-2AWillys Jeep CJ-2AWillys Jeep CJ-2AWillys Jeep CJ-2AWillys Jeep CJ-2AWillys Jeep Station WagonWillys Jeep Wagon Panel DeliveryWillys Jeep Wagon Panel DeliveryWillys Jeep Station WagonWillys Jeep Station WagonJeep Gladiator Pickup TruckJeep Gladiator Pickup TruckJeep Gladiator Pickup TruckJeep Gladiator Pickup TruckJeep Gladiator Chassis CamperJeep WagoneerJeep WagoneerJeep WagoneerJeep WagoneerJeep WagoneerJeep Cherokee SJJeep Cherokee SJJeep Cherokee SJJeep Cherokee SJJeep Cherokee SJJeep Grand WagoneerJeep Grand WagoneerJeep Grand WagoneerJeep Grand WagoneerJeep Grand WagoneerJeep Wrangler YJJeep Wrangler YJJeep Wrangler YJJeep Wrangler YJJeep Wrangler YJJeep Grand Cherokee ZJJeep Grand Cherokee ZJJeep Grand Cherokee ZJJeep Grand Cherokee ZJJeep Grand Cherokee ZJJeep Renegade BUJeep Renegade BUJeep Renegade BUJeep Renegade BUJeep Renegade BUJeep Renegade BUJeep Renegade BUJeep Renegade BUJeep Renegade BUJeep Renegade BU
The incident was captured on camera by one of the woman’s kids, who was with her in the car at the time. That didn’t stop the man, who seemed determined to make a point about not being crossed. Police are now looking for him and he will have to pay for the damage to the car.

The 34-year-old victim also spoke to the media about the incident, after she posted video of it online and it went viral. She tells NBC Los Angeles that she didn’t do anything to provoke the guy and had never seen him before. She and her teenage daughter and a male friend were at a Jack in the Box for a bite to eat, and the male friend exchanged some words with the man.

Then, he got into his white Jeep and started tailing them around. That’s when the teen girl took out her phone, because she felt something bad was about to happen.

And that it did: the man pulled the Jeep in front of her mom’s car, forcing her to stop. He then jumped on the hood of the car and, with 2 powerful bangs, managed to smash the windshield like it was nothing.

“A 34-year-old Anaheim woman, was driving in the area of State College Blvd and Lincoln Ave when she noticed a white Jeep Liberty or Cherokee following her and driving erratically. The driver of the Jeep drove in front of the victim’s vehicle and forced her to stop. At that point, the driver got out of the Jeep, climbed on the hood of the victim’s car and smashed her front windshield with his fist before returning to his Jeep and driving away,” the Anaheim Police says in a statement.

“The victim’s hood was dented and her windshield was shattered, causing an estimated $1,200 in damage,” the same statement adds.

Police describe the suspect as a heavy man in his 40s, with blond hair and balding. They also have a partial plate number from his Jeep, thanks to the same teen who managed to snap a blurry photo of his plates before he drove off.



road rage Jeep jeep cherokee police viral video California
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Latest car models:
FORD Ranger WildtrakFORD Ranger Wildtrak Heavy Duty PickupGMC Sierra 2500HDGMC Sierra 2500HD Heavy Duty PickupRENAULT TwingoRENAULT Twingo MiniSUBARU WRX STI (S209)SUBARU WRX STI (S209) CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat (US)VOLKSWAGEN Passat (US) CompactAll car models  
 
 