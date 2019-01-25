autoevolution
Waymo Hires, Apple Fires in Latest Autonomous Cars Industry Moves

25 Jan 2019, 13:04 UTC ·
The struggle to put self-driving cars on the roads as soon as possible has its ups and downs for most of the companies involved in this nascent industry. Some keep announcing major plans for the future, while others are scaling back their efforts on regular basis.
Waymo, one of the largest entities to be working on autonomous cars, is preparing for a major investment in the state of Michigan by planning to complete a 200,000-square-foot manufacturing center, one that is to become “the world’s first factory 100%-dedicated to the mass production of autonomous vehicles.”

Waymo is using a number of car manufacturers as suppliers for the vehicles it will be using for its services – Chrysler and Jaguar among them – and this facility will likely be used for the build of the autonomous systems and their integration with the cars.

According to Detroit News, Waymo will have the facility up and running by 2021, with at least 100 employees working there. By 2025, another 300 are likely to join them.

At the opposite end, Apple’s self-driving car project, Titan, is still fighting for air. Barely acknowledged  publicly by the technology company, Titan has had problems before, but this time they seem a bit more serious than the ones of 2016.

As per Apple Insider, citing a source close to the matter, Project Titan will have to make do with 200 fewer people, after a series of layoffs that allegedly took place this week.

Just like Waymo, Apple too is not in the car making business. The few cars that people have seen and believe to involved in the project are Lexus SUVs.

Just like in 2018, we expect this year to see a bunch of news related to the self-driving car industry, but despite the big investments and high hopes, it’s unlikely we’ll actually see such vehicles on public roads anytime soon.
