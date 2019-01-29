autoevolution

McLaren 720S Drag Races Supercharged Huracan Performante, The Difference Is Tiny

The McLaren 720S and the Lamborghini Huracan Performante might be competitors, but the two are separate by serious gaps on multiple fronts. For instance, the naturally aspirated feel of the Raging Bull, soundtrack included, is in a totally different league compared to the TT experience of the Macca. Then again, the Woking animal can outgun the Italian in a straight line without even trying.
Of course, aftermarket developers are working to close that drag racing gap. And one brilliant way to tick that box is to gift the Sant'Agata Bolognese toy with a supercharger kit.

This blower has plenty of assets that are related to the original character of the car, since it retains the sharp throttle response and brutal soundtrack.

And we're here to see what such a supercharger kit can do for the Huracan Performante in the battle against a stock McLaren 720S.

The Sant'Agata Bolognese toy has been gifted with hardware supplied by VF Engineering. You might have heard of the US developer, since it has been taking Huracans down the forced induction path for a few years now.

Nevertheless, the kit for the Performante now works with an E85 (actually, it covers a wider range of fuels), which allows the 5.2-liter V10 to become even more muscular.

On paper, the Lambo now delivers 850 horsepower. As for what happens in real life, the piece of footage below shows the Huracan Performante battling a stock McLaren 720S ( this means we're talking 720 ponies) in a half-mile run.

Note that the trap speed values delivered during the run of the two weren't their highest at the even that hosted the race. Nevertheless, the video documenting the fight also mentions the latter mph numbers and we have to mention the difference between the two supercars seems consistent across the two scenarios.

