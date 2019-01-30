autoevolution

Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races Tuned Audi S8, The Struggle Is Hard

Why would anybody want to take a luxury saloon to a drag racing event? Well, when that luxury saloon happens to be an Audi S8, the outcome of sprinting battles might be surprising, so it's not that odd to have such desires as the driver of the velocity behemoth.
And the Audi S8 we're talking about, which belongs to the outgoing third generation of the car, had been taken down the aftermarket path.

This is a pre-facelift member of the third-gen model (D4), which means its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 delivers 520 horsepower. As for the custom work done to the engine, this involves a Milltek exhaust, as well as ECU play.

Following the moderate trip to the gym, the S8 now reportedly allows the one behind the wheel to control 605 horsepower - this happens to be the same output as the one delivered by the S8 Plus that came with the revamped version of the D4.

The hostilities took place on the TT Circuit Assen. And while the Dutch circuit might not be as good as a drag strip, it still allows the mechanical monster to stretch their legs.

You see, the modded S8 duked it out with multiple competitors, which ranged from fellow German toys to a Ferrari 458 Italia. However, there's one battle that caught our eye.

The fight we're referring to saw the Audi S8 going up against a Porsche 911 Turbo S. As far as we know, this Turbo S, which is a member of the 991.2 generation, hasn't been tuned. As such, this means that the supercar delivers 580 horsepower.

In the end, we have to applaud the driver of the massaged Audi S8 for taking his machine to the said sprinting event and putting on a show. For one thing, this is an example of racing taking place at the track, not on the street.

