2020 Porsche 911 Carrera Aerokit Walkaround Video Shows Massive Rear Wing

New Porsche 992 with a newly designed Aerokit (Sport Design Package). What do you think? I wonder how much different the new 992 GT3 wing will look from this? The new 992 looks really beautiful in person. It’s very modern and even somewhat futuristic looking, yet it’s still unmistakably a 911 with subtle design cues from prior 911 generations. With its squared and angular hood, the front is retro (964, 993) while the back is curved and modern. Having the edge of the front bonnet extend past the lines of the front bumper by an inch reminds me of those early 911’s from the 60’s and 70’s where the bonnet extended all the way to the front edge. It’s a modern rendition of a timeless design.

A post shared by @ autohausmarcus on Jan 31, 2019 at 5:46pm PST