2020 Porsche 911 Carrera Aerokit Walkaround Video Shows Massive Rear Wing

3 Feb 2019, 7:52 UTC ·
Last weekend saw Porsche making an important statement, with the company introducing the 992 Carrera Aerokit. We're referring to a fixed rear wing, which, through its size and aggressive profile, says something about the evolution of the Neunelfer.
The aero element was showcased during a presentation that took place at the Therman Club in California and we brought you a few live photos. Well, we are now back on the topic with a brief walkaround video (the term is used in its literal sense, as there's no actual presentation of the car).

Note that the white demonstration car accommodating the said rear wing also comes with the Sport Design Package, thus packing special front and rear fascias. The configuration also includes the Sport Design side skirts.

And while the said SD elements are listed in the Porsche configurator, the Aerokit hadn't made it online at the time when this article was written.

One week after the introduction of the wing, the opinions are still split. So while certain Zuffenhausen fans believe such wings should remain a trait of GT Division animals, other Porshephiles agree with the idea of deeper personalization options for the Carreras.So, what's next for the 992 incarnation of the Neunelfer?
Well, now that the Carrera S and Carrera 4S are here in both Coupe and Cabriolet trim, the German automotive producer will bring the base Carrera to the market soon.

Nevertheless, we're more eager to discuss two other derivatives that might land in the final part of 2019, or perhaps in the first part of next year.

We're referring to the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo and the Porsche 911 GT3. Fans of the latter (who isn't one?) have no reasons to worry about the size of the said wing, since prototypes have shown that the new generation will come with more aggressive aero. And with the atmospheric flat-six and the optional manual tranny set to stay in the game, we're eager to meet the machine.

As for the Turbo, we could see this gaining a brand new engine. Then there's the rumor mill talking about the Turbo S morphing into the Turbo S E-Hybrid, but this is another story for another time.


 

New Porsche 992 with a newly designed Aerokit (Sport Design Package). What do you think? I wonder how much different the new 992 GT3 wing will look from this? The new 992 looks really beautiful in person. It's very modern and even somewhat futuristic looking, yet it's still unmistakably a 911 with subtle design cues from prior 911 generations. With its squared and angular hood, the front is retro (964, 993) while the back is curved and modern. Having the edge of the front bonnet extend past the lines of the front bumper by an inch reminds me of those early 911's from the 60's and 70's where the bonnet extended all the way to the front edge. It's a modern rendition of a timeless design.

