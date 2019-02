2020 Porsche 911 Carrera Aerokit Walkaround Video Shows Massive Rear Wing

The aero element was showcased during a presentation that took place at the Therman Club in California and we brought you a few live photos. Well, we are now back on the topic with a brief walkaround video (the term is used in its literal sense, as there's no actual presentation of the car).Note that the white demonstration car accommodating the said rear wing also comes with the Sport Design Package, thus packing special front and rear fascias. The configuration also includes the Sport Design side skirts.And while the said SD elements are listed in the Porsche configurator, the Aerokit hadn't made it online at the time when this article was written.One week after the introduction of the wing, the opinions are still split. So while certain Zuffenhausen fans believe such wings should remain a trait of GT Division animals, other Porshephiles agree with the idea of deeper personalization options for the Carreras.Well, now that the Carrera S and Carrera 4S are here in both Coupe and Cabriolet trim, the German automotive producer will bring the base Carrera to the market soon.Nevertheless, we're more eager to discuss two other derivatives that might land in the final part of 2019, or perhaps in the first part of next year.We're referring to the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo and the Porsche 911 GT3 . Fans of the latter (who isn't one?) have no reasons to worry about the size of the said wing, since prototypes have shown that the new generation will come with more aggressive aero. And with the atmospheric flat-six and the optional manual tranny set to stay in the game, we're eager to meet the machine.As for the Turbo, we could see this gaining a brand new engine. Then there's the rumor mill talking about the Turbo S morphing into the Turbo S E-Hybrid, but this is another story for another time.