McLaren 600LT vs. 2019 Corvette ZR1 Drag Race Is a Bummer

While it might not seem like it at first, the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 and the McLaren 600LT are similar. Sure, the first might be a supercharged brute with an automatic tranny, while the latter is more of a precision tool, but they're both aimed at delivering spectacular performance for their money.

5 photos



The 'Vette has a slightly better power-to-weight ratio than the Macca (think: 2.3 kg/PS compared to 2.4 kg/PS), while also winning the torque battle by a mile (we're talking 715 lb-ft/969 Nm vs. 457 lb-ft /620 Nm).



However, the Brit is around 500 lbs lighter, comes with a quicker tranny (it packs a dual-clutch unit) and also generates less drag.



As far as the pricing goes, the Chevy's $119,995 starting price is incredible when you consider its 755 hp (765 PS) output. And this stands even when considering that a fully optioned model will set one back north of $150,000.



When it comes to the McLaren, this requires one to part ways with $240,000, but it can rival Italian exotics like the Now, about that drag race

The piece of footage at the bottom of the page showcases a sprinting battle between the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 and the McLaren 600LT. The action takes place on the drag strip found in Hennessey Performance's back yard and we get to see both a rolling and a standing start.



Alas, it looks the the adventure was staged, so we can only rely on it when it comes to enjoying the show. For instance, the slab of America takes off before the mid-engined machine during the standing start test. Oh, and when the two battle from a roll, the McLaren's start just seems too slow to be accurate.



In fact, if we take a look at the best drag racing numbers the two have delivered in independent tests, the conclusion is clear: the 600LT is slightly quicker than the



For instance, the Woking supercar can play the 1/4-mile game in as little as 10.4 seconds, while the ZR1 needs at least an extra 0.2 seconds for the job. The standing kilometer? The 600 Longtail does it in 19.1 seconds, while the uber-Corvette takes 19.6s to complete the task.



And while we might be here to discuss a drag race between the two, we need to talk another kind of figures first.The 'Vette has a slightly better power-to-weight ratio than the Macca (think: 2.3 kg/PS compared to 2.4 kg/PS), while also winning the torque battle by a mile (we're talking 715 lb-ft/969 Nm vs. 457 lb-ft /620 Nm).However, the Brit is around 500 lbs lighter, comes with a quicker tranny (it packs a dual-clutch unit) and also generates less drag.As far as the pricing goes, the Chevy's $119,995 starting price is incredible when you consider its 755 hp (765 PS) output. And this stands even when considering that a fully optioned model will set one back north of $150,000.When it comes to the McLaren, this requires one to part ways with $240,000, but it can rival Italian exotics like the Ferrari 488 GTB and the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, which are more expensive.The piece of footage at the bottom of the page showcases a sprinting battle between the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 and the McLaren 600LT. The action takes place on the drag strip found in Hennessey Performance's back yard and we get to see both a rolling and a standing start.Alas, it looks the the adventure was staged, so we can only rely on it when it comes to enjoying the show. For instance, the slab of America takes off before the mid-engined machine during the standing start test. Oh, and when the two battle from a roll, the McLaren's start just seems too slow to be accurate.In fact, if we take a look at the best drag racing numbers the two have delivered in independent tests, the conclusion is clear: the 600LT is slightly quicker than the 2019 ZR1 , even though the latter has shown the greater top speed.For instance, the Woking supercar can play the 1/4-mile game in as little as 10.4 seconds, while the ZR1 needs at least an extra 0.2 seconds for the job. The standing kilometer? The 600 Longtail does it in 19.1 seconds, while the uber-Corvette takes 19.6s to complete the task.