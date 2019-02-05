autoevolution

Mysterious Mazda SUV to Be Unveiled at 2019 Geneva Motor Show

5 Feb 2019, 10:49 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The launch of the new Mazda3 at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November marked the birth of the Japanese carmaker’s new generation of cars. In the months ahead, it’s likely we’ll see more new models being announced as a means for the brand to refresh its product line.
44 photos
2019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda32019 Mazda3
What started in November 2018 with the Mazda3 will be continued next month at the Geneva Motor Show, with a new compact SUV of unspecified lineage. Announced on Tuesday, the new SUV is to become the second model to be created using the “more mature Kodo design” approach Mazda is going for this year.

It’s unclear yet whether this is going to be a brand new SUV, the fourth to join the global lineup, or a new generation of an existing one.

Some speculate the new model announced this week could be the new generation of the CX-3, but this is rather unlikely. The existing CX-3 has already been presented as a facelift in 2018, meaning a new version so soon is out of the question. Also, the CX-3 is a sub-compact, not a compact as the one described by Mazda.

Going for a coupe version of the CX-5 is another possibility, given the shape seen in the teaser image. But this too is unlikely due to the fact that Mazda says the new SUV will be built on the new Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture, the same underpinning the new Mazda3, while the two-year old CX-5 is still using the old configuration.

With the use of this new architecture will come the deployment of Skyactiv engines, including the X variant that uses Spark Controlled Compression Ignition (SPCCI).

This engine combines the kick provided by a spark in gasoline engines with the punch of hard-pressed fuel in diesel ones. 

According to the Japanese, the 2.0-liter variant of the Skyactiv-X will deliver 30 percent more torque than the current G and ten percent more power than the D.

There’s about a month left until the start of the Geneva Auto Show, and it’s likely will know more about this mysterious SUV in the weeks ahead.
Mazda Mazda SUV mazda3 2019 Geneva Motor Show SKYACTIV skyactiv x
press release
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Latest car models:
MERCEDES BENZ V-ClassMERCEDES BENZ V-Class Large MPVPANOZ RoadsterPANOZ Roadster Coupe CabrioPANOZ AvezzanoPANOZ Avezzano CoupeFORD Ranger WildtrakFORD Ranger Wildtrak Heavy Duty PickupGMC Sierra 2500HDGMC Sierra 2500HD Heavy Duty PickupAll car models  
 
 