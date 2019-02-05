Mysterious Mazda SUV to Be Unveiled at 2019 Geneva Motor Show

The launch of the new Mazda3 at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November marked the birth of the Japanese carmaker’s new generation of cars. In the months ahead, it’s likely we’ll see more new models being announced as a means for the brand to refresh its product line.

There’s about a month left until the start of the Geneva Auto Show, and it’s likely will know more about this mysterious SUV in the weeks ahead. What started in November 2018 with the Mazda3 will be continued next month at the Geneva Motor Show, with a new compactof unspecified lineage. Announced on Tuesday, the new SUV is to become the second model to be created using the “more mature Kodo design” approach Mazda is going for this year.It’s unclear yet whether this is going to be a brand new SUV, the fourth to join the global lineup, or a new generation of an existing one.Some speculate the new model announced this week could be the new generation of the CX-3 , but this is rather unlikely. The existing CX-3 has already been presented as a facelift in 2018, meaning a new version so soon is out of the question. Also, the CX-3 is a sub-compact, not a compact as the one described by Mazda.Going for a coupe version of the CX-5 is another possibility, given the shape seen in the teaser image. But this too is unlikely due to the fact that Mazda says the new SUV will be built on the new Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture, the same underpinning the new Mazda3, while the two-year old CX-5 is still using the old configuration.With the use of this new architecture will come the deployment of Skyactiv engines, including the X variant that uses Spark Controlled Compression Ignition (SPCCI).This engine combines the kick provided by a spark in gasoline engines with the punch of hard-pressed fuel in diesel ones.According to the Japanese, the 2.0-liter variant of the Skyactiv-X will deliver 30 percent more torque than the current G and ten percent more power than the D.There’s about a month left until the start of the Geneva Auto Show, and it’s likely will know more about this mysterious SUV in the weeks ahead.