1,000 HP Porsche 911 Turbo Drag Races 1,200 HP Mercedes C63 AMG, Struggle Is Raw

The two beasts got together during a velocity gathering that involved a one-kilometer run. As for the takeoff phase, we're looking at a rolling start, since the vehicles took off at 50 km/h (make that 31 mph). And with the whole thing taking place on an airfield, the drivers had all the space they needes to stretch the mechanical legs of their machines.It's worth noting that neither the Affalterbach coupe, nor the Zuffenhausen supercar came to the fight in stock form. In fact, these pieces of Germany had been pushed far, far away from their factory setups.For instance, the twin-turbo flat-six heart of the Porscha had been taken all the way to 970 horsepower, hence the approximation in the title above. As for the Merc, this allowed its driver to control no less than 1,200 ponies. And with such an output, it might just be the most muscular of its kind.Nevertheless, the output of a tuner car can't really be trusted until it's put to the test in the real world. And you'll get to check out the two velocity behemoths going at in in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.If you happen to be in a rush, you should know the rivals engaged in two separate duels - the first can be found at the 2:30 point of the clip, while the second awaits you at the 4:00 point.Nevertheless, the rest of the video is also worthy of attention. For instance, the clip shows the said C63fighting a Ferrari 488 GTB that had been gifted with a few mods, Capristo exhaust included.