Ferrari 488 Pista Drag Races 812 Superfast, The Competition Is Brutal

Remember Ferrari's all-naturally aspirate era, when the pulling power difference between the 458 and the F12 meant the V12 model was could make its V8 brother seem less than the amazing beast that it is at times? Well, those times are now behind us and with the Prancing Horse having returned to turbocharging for its V8 models, the tides have turned.

4 photos



In fact, thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we get to see the 812 taking on the 488 P. Of course, this is but a sample, with the two Prancing Horses being hooned out on the road.



Driven by twin brothers, the Ferraris engaging in rolling battles. And while these might not be as accurate as drag strip encounters, they still manage to deliver a spectacle.



Now, before inviting you to hit the "play" button, allow us to drop a few figures that define the sprinting abilities of these Italian exotics



With its twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8, the



In the torque department, the TT model delivers 770 Nm, while the atmospheric one comes with 718 Nm.



And if we look at the quarter-mile times delivered by the Ferraris during independent tests, we notice that the track special can play the game in 10.3 seconds, while the super-GT needs an extra 0.1s for the task. Nevertheless, both can complete the standing kilometer in as little as 18.6 seconds.



