McLaren 720S Drag Races 1,000 HP Hellcat, Humiliation Comes Quickly

By now, the drag racing reputation of the McLaren 720S is rock carbon fiber solid and, when it comes to tuner machines, this only means more and more contraptions want to try and shoot that crown off its head. So, for today, we've brought along an encounter between the Woking supercar and a Dodge Charger Hellcat.
The Macca we have here came to the battle in factory form, but we can't say the say about the super-sedan. And that's because the Mopar machine had been gifted with serious mods.

The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 animating the family speeding tool has been gifted with a pulley upgrade, an E85 setup, a full custom exhaust and, of course, a tune to keep everything in check.

Keeping things on the safe side, the drivers of the two go-fast toys decided to hit the drag strip. Nevertheless, they steered clear of the good old standing quarter-mile.

Instead, the aficionados went for a rolling start, with the hostilities kicking off at the Christmas Tree. This meant getting an even start wasn't exactly simple. In fact, the Dodge driver kicked the throttle a bit early during the first of the two runs, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

If you happen to be in a hurry, you need to know that the battle mentioned above awaits you at the point of the clip. Nevertheless, the video also involves another race, one that sees the Macca being thrown at another one of its kind - the 720S dukes it out with a modded example of the 570S.

Oh, and if this modded Dodge Charger Hellcat seems familiar, it's probably because we've showcased the monstrous four-door before. We showed you the SRT animal battled a Lamborghini Huracan, the LP610-4 kind.

