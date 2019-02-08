autoevolution

Lamborghini Urus 6X6 Rendered, Proves a Point

8 Feb 2019, 10:58 UTC ·
With more and more owners of the Lamborghini Urus taking delivery of their beasts, there will always be aficionados who seek that extra touch of exclusivity. And we're not referring to the buyers who turn to Lamborghini Ad Personam, the carmaker's customization arm. Instead, we're talking about those who wish to go all out.
And what could be more extreme than a Lamborghini Urus 6x6? Now, before attempting to answer that question, make sure you check out a rendering of such a behemoth in the clip at the bottom of the page.

The pixel play we have here, which comes from a label called 2NCS, portrays a Santa'Agata Bolognese SUV that has been gifted with much more than a six-by-six conversion.

To be more precise, the Italian toy comes with the kind of details you'd expect from a terrain tamer, while also adding bits and pieces that are simply there to draw attention.

The first category involves the offroad-savvy wheels and tire package, the increased ground clearance and the shiny bits adorning the bed - as expected, this is now a pickup truck.

As for the second, this includes the custom body bits, such as the lower front apron, the uber-fat wheel arches and side skirts.

While we're at it, we have to mention that the increased width and length of the car would probably render this useless in cramped urban areas. And this is exactly the kind of setup such a Lambo would be seen in.

While that might sound unnatural, if we take a look at videos of the Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6, we'll notice many of this portray the beast in supercar capitals like London or Monaco, where the greater challenge delivered by the terrain involves climbing over a curb.

P.S.: The video showcasing the 6x6 also includes a standard Urus, for the sake of comparison.

