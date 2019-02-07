autoevolution

Ferrari 488 Drag Races Mercedes-AMG GT R, the Gap Is Tiny

7 Feb 2019
Let's say you hit the drag strip in a Ferrari 488 GTB. Regardless of the Prancing Horse's color, there will be plenty of competitors wishing to show it the taillights, from other supercars to tuner rides. So what if a Mercedes-AMG GT R lines up next to you, is this enough of a reason to fret?
Well, the answer obviously depends on whether the Beast Of The Green Hell (this is the official nickname of the GT R) comes in stock condition or not. So, if the Affalterbach toy doesn't pack any mods, in theory, there shouldn't be any reason to worry.

You see, the Italian exotic's superior power-to-weight ratio means that is should be able to leave the Merc far, far behind in the quarter-mile - the Fezza comes with 2.5 kilos per hp, while the German missile burdens each of its horses with 3 kg.

And if we take a look at magazine tests involving the two, we notice that the 488 GTB can play the quarter-mile game in as little as 10.3 seconds, while the best time delivered by the GT R sits at 11 seconds.

However, things don't always go like that when you're out at the strip and we've brought an example of a situation that brought a plot twist.

We're talking about a recent encounter between a Mercedes-AMG GT R and a Ferrari 488 GTB. The pair of coupes got together at the Palm Beach International Raceway, going for the good old 1,320 feet sprint.

You'll get to see both drivers attempting to pull burnouts. However, the dual-clutch trannies of the cars meant getting the rear tires up to temperature was more difficult than it seemed.

The driver of the 585 hp Mercedes-AMG got pedal-happy and ran a red light, but we'll remind you that this only influences the visual part of the race, since the clock only starts ticking once the car takes off the line. As such, we can rely on the numbers delivered at the end of the run (these can be seen in the video below) to determine the winner.

