Tuned Acura NSX Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan, Destruction Occurs

We all thought the matter had been settled - the considerably more affordable Acura halo car can't hold a candle to the V10 ranging bull in terms of drag racing (the same is true for time attacks, but this is another story for another time).However, earlier this month, we were treated with a quarter-mile sprint that challenged the said conclusion. You see, a stock incarnation of the Lamborghini Huracan took on a tuned Gen II NSX and lost.Brooks of the Drag Times channel, the driver of the Lambo, who is one of the YouTubers we constantly keep an eye on, claimed that the work tires of the Sant'Agata Bolognese toy were to blame for the defeat.Of course, there were plenty of aficionados who labeled that as the typical "racing driver excuse", but we gave the man credit, waiting for him to fit the Italian exotic with fresh rubber.Well, the gear head did just that, with a pair of Toyo R888Rs now sitting on the rear axle of the Lamborghini. And he returned to the drag strip, this time confronting a six-pack of NSX monsters.Of course, he didn't race all of them, going for the leader of the pack instead. We're talking about a modded example of the Honda, which happens to hold the current drag racing world record for the badge.To be more precise, this gas-electric supercar comes with a custom, a full custom exhaust and a methanol injection system that's still in the testing phase. Regardless, the twin-turbo V6 (plus electric) machine now delivers 610 horsepower to the wheels, which means its crankshaft output sits anywhere between 650 and 700 ponies.As for the Lamborghini Huracan , this has reportedly maintained its factory state.The two supercars played the quarter-mile game on four separate occasions, as you'll be able to notice below. And with the video of the race also including the precious numbers, you'll be able to get a complete take on the matter.