Ferrari 488 Pista Drag Races McLaren 720S, Street Fight Is Raw

6 Feb 2019, 14:55 UTC

More and more examples of the Ferrari 488 Pista are reaching their owners these days, as we've shown you on multiple occasions, thanks to specs that stand out. Well, we also want to know what happens when the track special gets put to work and, for now, we've brought along a drag race between the Maranello machine and the McLaren 720S.
The drag race we have here is more of an improvisation effort rather than a well-prepared event. You see, the two mid-engined beasts duked it out on the road, on terrain that wasn't straight.

These supercars were driven by twin brothers, but we're more interested in the fact that the video editing doesn't bring a clear take on the matter. Nevertheless, it seems that one of the toys does manage to get ahead. However, we won't disclose the winner here, as we don't want to ruin the giggles delivered by the clip.About the rivalry between the McLaren 720S and the Ferrari 488 Pista
The Woking animal might not be a 100 percent direct rival of the 488 Pista, since the first is a standard supercar, if we might call it so, while the latter is a circuit-destined edition.

Nevertheless, the two are extremely close in terms of their specs. For instance, both are animated by twin-turbo V8 motors (the Macca has a 4.0-liter unit, while the Fezza comes with a 3.9-liter motor) that deliver 720 hp and 770 Nm of twist.

And with the Italian exotic being slightly lighter, it packs a power-to-weight ratio of 2 kg/hp, while the Macca burdens each of its horses with 2.1 kilos.

Even so, if we take a look at the independent tests that took place so far, it seems that the Brit is quicker than the Italian. To be more precise, the Woking machine can play the quarter-mile game in 9.7 seconds, while the Prancing Horse needs 10.3 seconds for the job.

The difference also stands when it comes to the standing kilometer, as we're looking at 17.8s for the 720S and 18.6 seconds for the 488 Pista.

Of course, we have to keep in mind that figures are just one side of the battle, with the driving experience of a supercar being a more complex matter.

