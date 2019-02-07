Tesla Model 3 Drag Races Tuned Audi RS7, the Battle Is Brutal

The Tesla Model S P100D might be one hell of a drag strip performer, constantly delivering mid-10s quarter-mile runs, but aficionados have gotten so used to its trick that the EV has fallen out of the spotlight. In fact, this is the time to check out the drag racing adventures of the Tesla Model 3.

Now, with the Palo Alto machine being ablet to deliver 11.7s quarter-mile stunts and the stock RS7 (think: 560 horses) playing in the mid-11s league, such a battle would have the potential to draw plenty of bets.



However, while the Tesla we have here unsurprisingly comes in factory form, we can't say the same about its Ingolstadt rival.



We're not sure of the exact mods fitted to the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 animating the Audi, but the YouTuber behind the piece of footage documenting the battle mentions this has been gifted with full bolt-ons.



With both the Audi RS7 and the Tesla Model 3 Performance packing all-paw hardware, the starting phase of the race is particularly interesting. Of course, this also involves the reaction times of the two drivers, a factor that isn't taken into account when determining the winner of the race.



We'll remind you that the clock doesn't start ticking until the car gets off the line, which is why the ET (Elapsed Time) is the one that separates the winner from the loser. Fortunately, the video showcasing the brawl, which can be found below, does include this, as well as the trap speed values for the two go-fast tools.



As for the aural side of the fight, the uber-loud voice of the



