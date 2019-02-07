4 SpaceX Crew Dragon Is Vertical on the Launch Pad at Cape Canaveral

NASA Targets Crew Dragon Launch on March 2, Pushes Starliner’s to April

Initially scheduled to take off in the first quarter of the year, the SpaceX and Boeing capsules' inaugural flights have been pushed into to March 2019. 5 photos



The announcement was made on Wednesday by NASA, which said this extra time will allow for the “completion of necessary hardware testing, data verification, remaining NASA and provider reviews, as well as training of flight controllers and mission managers.”



With the Crew Dragon launch delayed, Boeing will have to move the launch of its Starliner to "no earlier than April."



The American space exploration program now has a pretty busy spring ahead, as it attempts to get astronauts to space from American soil for the first time since the retirement of the space shuttles in 2011.



It will also be the first time in history a privately-built spacecraft will dock with the International Space Station.



Both these launches will be uncrewed. Should everything go according to plan, humans will get on board the capsules for the first time later in the year. There are two crewed flights planned for each, one for testing purposes and the other an actual mission.



For SpaceX's test flight, NASA assigned Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley, both members of several Endeavour and Atlantis missions. The company's first real mission will be flown by Victor Glover, at his first flight to space, and ISS veteran Michael Hopkins.



Boeing's test flight will be led by Michael Fincke (



