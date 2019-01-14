autoevolution

Falcon 9 Rocket Takes Off, Dragon Capsule Splashes Down in Busy SpaceX Weekend

14 Jan 2019, 8:17 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Space Junk
A few short weeks into the new year, the race four yet another record in space launches began for SpaceX with the departure of the last transport carrying a fresh batch of Iridium NEXT satellites. At the same time, a Dragon cargo capsule detached from the International Space Station and headed for Earth, landing intact while later.
9 photos
SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket detailsSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket detailsSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket detailsSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket detailsSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket detailsSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket detailsSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket details
On Friday, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 loaded with the final set of the 75 satellites Iriduium will be using as part of its new constellation of communication satellites. Following the successful launch, the first stage of the rocket came down and landed on the Just Read the Instructions drone-ship in the Pacific Ocean. 

Two days later, the Dragon cargo capsule that has been attached to the International Space Station since December detached from its couplings with the station and headed back down to Earth, splashing down in the Pacific Ocean intact a short while later.

The Dragon brought home with it several “critical space research” that will be picked up and "distributed to scientists across the nation.“ Also, several hardware components from the station have been brought down to be analyzed and either repaired or discarded.

Up next for SpaceX is the launch of the crew-capable Dragon capsule to the ISS, albeit with no humans on board. Officially, the ship was supposed to launch last week, but the date was pushed to January 17. Now there’s talk of postponing the launch until February.

Despite the immense success of Elon Musk’s space company and nearly round-the clock operations, some layoffs loom over the horizon. The company said this weekend it must “part ways with some talented and hardworking members of our team.”

Although not saying exactly how many people will be affected, sources cited by Bloomberg say nearly 600 people in the California HQ will be affected by the decision.

spacex Falcon 9 dragon CREW DRAGON ISS International Space Station drone ship
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
HOLDEN TraxHOLDEN Trax Small SUVHOLDEN CaptivaHOLDEN Captiva Small SUVHOLDEN CommodoreHOLDEN Commodore CompactPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioFORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVAll car models  
 
 