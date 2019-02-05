Is This the 2020 Ford Mustang GT500 Exhaust Scream? Amateur Video Shows Drifting

Now that Ford has finally introduced the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 at last month's Detroit Auto Show, we have some serious waiting to do until the muscle beast hits dealer lots this fall. Heck, the Blue Oval hasn't even released the final output of the supercharged 5.2-liter V8, only letting it slip that the motor will allow the driver to play with north of 700 ponies.

4 photos



Meanwhile, aficionados are keeping an eye out for the real-world appearance of the S550-gen GT500. And a piece of footage that claims to showcase the Ford Performance halo muscle car has now reached us.The clip, which can be found at the bottom of the page, showcases what appears to be a Mustang, with the car drifting like it was built for it.A member of the Mustang6G forums (this is where the video came from) pointed out that the adventure appears to take place in Lake Worth, Texas. And the bystander that caught the whole thing on camera shows that the roads in the area had been closed, in order for the said car to film a supposed commercial.The quality of the clip is poor and even if we leave the resolution behind, the camera still wasn't pointed at the machine, at least not at the right times. As such, we have to rely on the soundtrack of the clip.And while it does seem like we're dealing with a Mustang, this may or may not be the 2020 Shelby GT500 Sure, those gearshifts sounds indicate we're dealing with something quicker than a manual or an automatic. But this is not necessarily the GT500's dual-clutch unit.Instead, we could be dealing with a drift car packing a sequential tranny, as it has been the case with Ken Block stunts we've seen in the past. Such a path would also explain the tons of tire smoke coming from the car.Regardless, we'll continue to keep the Challenger Redeye rival on our radar and we'll return with fresh goodies as soon as we get our keyboards on them.