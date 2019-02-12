autoevolution

Dodge Demon Drag Races Tesla Model 3, Driver Fails To Deliver

12 Feb 2019, 10:17 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Why would anybody drag race a Tesla Model 3 against a Dodge Demon? After all, we're talking about the baby Palo Alto mode and the muscle car that debuted with the title of the world's quickest accelerating production vehicle.
4 photos
Tesla Model 3 Drag Races Dodge DemonTesla Model 3 Drag Races Dodge DemonTesla Model 3 Drag Races Dodge Demon
Well, there are multiple answers to the question above, with one of them involving the sheer fun delivered by such a sprinting battle. Heck, you don't have to take our word for it, as we've brought along a piece of footage that documents a battle between the two machines.

Fortunately, the aficionados behind the wheel thought it was best to take the brawl to the drag strip, which meant they could keep things on the safe side - the confrontation took place at the Palm Beach International Raceway.

Then there's the benefit of the prepped surface, which tipped the balanced in favor of the Dodge Demon. You see, with its all-paw hardware, the Tesla Model 3 Performance wouldn't have had too many problems putting its 450 horsepower to the road outside the dragstrip.

However, as street races involving the Demon have proven, the 840 horsepower Mopar machine needs a prepped surface to get off the line properly.

Even so, the driver of the uber-Challenger sitting before us could've extracted more performance out of the machine.

We don't want to drop the actual quarter-mile number of the muscle car here, since that could ruin the giggles delivered by the clip. Nevertheless, we can mention that the number wasn't all that far from what a Hellcat could deliver when fitted with drag radials. Of course, this meant the battle was better balanced, so we're not complaining.

Oh, and if this example of the Model 3 seems familiar, it's probably because we've also shown you the Tesla drag racing an F10 BMW M5, as well as a modded Audi RS7.

Dodge Demon Tesla Model 3 drag racing EV muscle car
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Latest car models:
LAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HSTLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HST Medium SUVMITSUBISHI ASXMITSUBISHI ASX CrossoverBMW X4 MBMW X4 M Medium SUVBMW X3 MBMW X3 M Medium SUVVOLVO V60 Cross CountryVOLVO V60 Cross Country MediumAll car models  
 
 