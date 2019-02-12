2020 Alpina B7 xDrive Is the Only Production BMW 7 Series with 600 HP

5 Hellcat Redeye Drag Races Dodge Demon, The Fight Is Brutal

4 McLaren 720S Drag Races Tuned Porsche 911 Turbo S, The Struggle Is Desperate

2 Ferrari 488 Drag Races Tuned BMW M3, The Fight Is Brutal

1 Electric Porsche 944 Drag Races Supercharged Corvette, The Result Is Stunning

More on this:

Dodge Demon Drag Races Tesla Model 3, Driver Fails To Deliver

Why would anybody drag race a Tesla Model 3 against a Dodge Demon? After all, we're talking about the baby Palo Alto mode and the muscle car that debuted with the title of the world's quickest accelerating production vehicle. 4 photos



Fortunately, the aficionados behind the wheel thought it was best to take the brawl to the drag strip, which meant they could keep things on the safe side - the confrontation took place at the Palm Beach International Raceway.



Then there's the benefit of the prepped surface, which tipped the balanced in favor of the Dodge Demon. You see, with its all-paw hardware, the Tesla Model 3 Performance wouldn't have had too many problems putting its 450 horsepower to the road outside the dragstrip.



However, as street races involving the Demon have



Even so, the driver of the uber-Challenger sitting before us could've extracted more performance out of the machine.



We don't want to drop the actual quarter-mile number of the muscle car here, since that could ruin the giggles delivered by the clip. Nevertheless, we can mention that the number wasn't all that far from what a Hellcat could deliver when fitted with drag radials. Of course, this meant the battle was better balanced, so we're not complaining.



Oh, and if this example of the Model 3 seems familiar, it's probably because we've also shown you the Tesla drag racing an



Well, there are multiple answers to the question above, with one of them involving the sheer fun delivered by such a sprinting battle. Heck, you don't have to take our word for it, as we've brought along a piece of footage that documents a battle between the two machines.Fortunately, the aficionados behind the wheel thought it was best to take the brawl to the drag strip, which meant they could keep things on the safe side - the confrontation took place at the Palm Beach International Raceway.Then there's the benefit of the prepped surface, which tipped the balanced in favor of the Dodge Demon. You see, with its all-paw hardware, the Tesla Model 3 Performance wouldn't have had too many problems putting its 450 horsepower to the road outside the dragstrip.However, as street races involving the Demon have proven , the 840 horsepower Mopar machine needs a prepped surface to get off the line properly.Even so, the driver of the uber-Challenger sitting before us could've extracted more performance out of the machine.We don't want to drop the actual quarter-mile number of the muscle car here, since that could ruin the giggles delivered by the clip. Nevertheless, we can mention that the number wasn't all that far from what a Hellcat could deliver when fitted with drag radials. Of course, this meant the battle was better balanced, so we're not complaining.Oh, and if this example of the Model 3 seems familiar, it's probably because we've also shown you the Tesla drag racing an F10 BMW M5 , as well as a modded Audi RS7