Hellcat Redeye Rally Car Rendering Looks Savage

19 Feb 2019, 9:14 UTC ·
Does the two-tone scale footprint of the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye prevent the Mopar machine from becoming a rally car? Well, in the real world, this is precisely what happens, but we can't say the same about the rendering realm.
In fact, we've brought along a pixel play that portrays a Hellcat Redeye rally beast. The newfound appearance of the muscle car is extreme, with the V8 wielder having received spicy bits and pieces.

We're talking about items such as a lift kit, fog lights, a bullbar and other accessories. Then we have the wheels, which stand out on their own.

The render comes from digital art label abimelecdesign, which has taken the time to deliver a few thoughts on the dream.

"Could you picture this in a twisty rally stage in Finland? Yeah, me neither, but I think it would be a great fit in a long road rally! La Carrera Panamericana perhaps? Or something rougher, like Dakar!" we are being told.

Speaking of a rally stage-prepped Challenger, we're lusting for an AWD incarnation of the Dodge that would be powered by a V8. Keep in mind that while the carmaker does offer an all-paw model, this only comes with V6 power. Then again, we wouldn't hold our breath for the arrival of such a muscle toy, so custom builds are probably the only way to enjoy such a contraption.

Now, the said label had special inspiration for its work, having checked out a Hellcat that has been given a track attack conversion - the render even borrows the livery of the actual racer.

And while the first Instagram post below portrays the imagination-fueled racecar, the second allows you to check out the real-life toy. Oh, and by the way, remember to use the swipe feature of the first post to enjoy the complete eye candy.

 

My love for the new Challengers is no secret, and when I saw @wesleymotorsport’s AWESOME track-ready Redeye I was even more enthusiastic about it. This is a tad different, sporting a lift, foglights and some other WRC goodies. Could you picture this in a twisty rally stage in Finland? Yeah, me neither, but I think it would be a great fit in a long road rally! La Carrera Panamericana perhaps? or something rougher, like Dakar! (Livery is from Wesley Motorsports’ Challenger) . . . #dodge #challenger #challengerthis #rally #road #jump #oz #bilstein #wesleymotorsports #racecar #hellcat #redeye #demon #mopar #chrysler #3d #render

A post shared by Abimelec Arellano (@abimelecdesign) on Feb 10, 2019 at 12:36pm PST


 

*Pretends as if plans for 2019 aren’t being finalized right now* . . . @dodgeofficial @bilsteinus @kumhotireusa @officialmopar @igniteracingfuel @jongbloed_racing_wheels @acmehpl @american_racing_headers @speedkore01 @racetechusa @radiumengineering @pagidracing @srtaddicts @moparaction @hotrodmagazine @pennzoil .. .. #challengerthis #dodge #challenger #dodgechallenger #hellcat #srt #redkey #widebody #kumhotireusa #bilstein #mopar #GRIDLIFE #ppihc #hotrodmagazine #globaltimeattack #moparaction

A post shared by #ChallengerThis (@wesleymotorsport) on Jan 18, 2019 at 2:42am PST

