Hellcat Redeye Rally Car Rendering Looks Savage

AWD

My love for the new Challengers is no secret, and when I saw @wesleymotorsport’s AWESOME track-ready Redeye I was even more enthusiastic about it. This is a tad different, sporting a lift, foglights and some other WRC goodies. Could you picture this in a twisty rally stage in Finland? Yeah, me neither, but I think it would be a great fit in a long road rally! La Carrera Panamericana perhaps? or something rougher, like Dakar! (Livery is from Wesley Motorsports’ Challenger) . . . #dodge #challenger #challengerthis #rally #road #jump #oz #bilstein #wesleymotorsports #racecar #hellcat #redeye #demon #mopar #chrysler #3d #render

