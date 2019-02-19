Hellcat Redeye Rally Car Rendering Looks Savage

We're talking about items such as a lift kit, fog lights, a bullbar and other accessories. Then we have the wheels, which stand out on their own.
The render comes from digital art label abimelecdesign, which has taken the time to deliver a few thoughts on the dream.
"Could you picture this in a twisty rally stage in Finland? Yeah, me neither, but I think it would be a great fit in a long road rally! La Carrera Panamericana perhaps? Or something rougher, like Dakar!" we are being told.
Speaking of a rally stage-prepped Challenger, we're lusting for an AWD incarnation of the Dodge that would be powered by a V8. Keep in mind that while the carmaker does offer an all-paw model, this only comes with V6 power. Then again, we wouldn't hold our breath for the arrival of such a muscle toy, so custom builds are probably the only way to enjoy such a contraption.
Now, the said label had special inspiration for its work, having checked out a Hellcat that has been given a track attack conversion - the render even borrows the livery of the actual racer.
And while the first Instagram post below portrays the imagination-fueled racecar, the second allows you to check out the real-life toy. Oh, and by the way, remember to use the swipe feature of the first post to enjoy the complete eye candy.
