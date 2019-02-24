autoevolution

Tuned BMW X5 M Drag Races Challenger R/T Scat Pack 392, The Battle Is Brutal

What do a BMW X5 M and a Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 392 have in common? The answer involves powertrain matters, since both the super-SUV and the muscle car are animated by V8 units that work with eight-speed automatic trannies. And, to continue with the questions, how would this influence things in a drag race between the two?
Well, we've brought along an example that answers your question - the piece of footage at the bottom of the page shows the two going at it in the quarter-mile.

Fortunately, the aficionados behind the wheel decided to take the battle to the drag strip, which meant they could keep things on the safe side and enjoy the prepped surface of the track. Admittedly, the latter was more of an advantage for the rear-wheel-drive coupe.

Speaking of which, we're inviting you to pay close attention to the initial phase of the race, with the sixty-foot times of the two machines being interesting.

Now, the Dodge came to the fight in stock form, with its naturally aspirated 6.4-liter V8 delivering 485 ponies.

However, we can't say the same about the M car. In factory form, the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 that occupies the engine compartment of the all-paw beast delivers 575 hp.

Well, this Bimmer had been fitted with a Dinan Piggy Back Stag3 2 ECU tune, as well as with a custom exhaust supplied by the same aftermarket developer. Following the trip to the gym, the X5 M, which is previous generation car, allows its driver to play with around 625 horses.

Despite all the differences between the two, their quarter-mile brawl is the kind that keeps the audience on its toes from start to finish. For instance, if you happen to be the kind who enjoys betting, now would be a proper time to choose your favorite go-fast toy.

