1,100 HP Porsche 911 Turbo Drag Races Tuned Hayabusa, Street Fight Is Vicious

Street races involving highly tuned machines are always wild, but when the car vs. bike theme is thrown into the mix, the speed can easily reach dazzling levels. And an example of this comes from the Middle East (more on this below), where a Porsche 911 Turbo (S) duked it out with a Suzuki Hayabusa.
Now, the Neunelfer Turbo and the Busa are violent enough in factory state, but these examples of the go-fast toys had gone way beyond that.

We'll start with the Porscha - note that we're dealing with a 991.1 incarnation of the 911 Turbo (S) here. The twin-turbo flat-six unit occupying the engine compartment of the supercar has been massaged by Es Motor, with the boxer having received the specialist's ES1200 package.

The said kit allows the engine of the supercar to churn out well above a thousand ponies, with 1,100 hp being a reasonable expectation.

As for the Japanese two-wheeled monster, we're not aware of its complete list of newfound goodies, but we can tell you the thing had been gifted with a stroker kit.How did the two speeding animals get together?
Specs aside, the Porsche and the Suzuki duked it out on the highway, with this possibly taking place over in Qatar. The race was caught on camera by an aficionado stopped on the emergency lane, who was accompanied by multiple gear heads, since the battle took place during a hot night of street racing.

We don't want to risk ruining the spicy experience delivered by the piece of footage below, which documents the drag race, which is why we won't drop any spoilers here.

P.S.: It's best not to use such shenanigans as examples and head for the racetrack when the hooning urges happen to kick in, regardless of whether you find yourself behind the wheel of holding the handlebar.

 

