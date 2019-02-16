Nissan GT-R Drag Races Hellcat, The Fight Is Brutal

The Dodge Charger Hellcat and the Nissan GT-R can each haul four people while playing in the triple-digit arena, even though in different conditions. However, we're not here to discuss the practical aspect of these go-fast machines, as we have something better to do - how about a drag race involving Godzilla and the four-door Hellcat?

4 photos



We've brought along such a confrontation, one that saw the Mopar machine and the Japanese supercar getting together at Palm Beach International Raceway. The fact that the drivers chose the drag strip should serve as an example, with these aficionados keeping things on the safe side and enjoying the prepped surface of the track.Speaking of which, the Dodge probably benefited more from the prepped surface than Godzilla, since it only uses the rear axle to put the power down.While we don't have any info on the specs of these missiles, their quarter-mile numbers lead us to believe that both the Dodge Charger Hellcat and the Nissan GT-R came to the battle in stock form - the numbers are included in the video at the bottom of the page, which documents the race, so you'll be able to get a complete take on the matter.Now, one of the two drivers seemed to have fallen asleep at the wheel. Then again, we'll remind you that the reaction time is only taken into account for the visual part of a drag race.As for the actual winner of a quarter-mile brawl, this is determined using the ET (Elapsed Time) and since the clock doesn't start ticking until the vehicle leaves the line, the reaction time is of no importance.When it comes to the aural side of the drag race, we're asking you to turn up the volume and be the judge of this.