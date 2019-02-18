Lamborghini Aventador Drag Races M3 Sleeper, The Gap Is Big

Taking a Lamborghini Aventador to a drag racing event can easily get one into trouble tons of fun and that simply has to do with the appearance of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine. Sure, with the output of the Raging Bull kicking off at 700 horses, it packs a serious punch, but we can say the same about the multitude of tuners cars that want to challenge the Italian exotic.

Now, the 420 ponies delivered by the naturally aspirated V8 of the Bavarian toy mean this wouldn't stand a chance against the mid-engined beast.



Then again, this Bimmer had been taken to the gym, with the workout being uber-serious. You see, the V8 heart of the car had been taken down the forced induction route.



The M3 had received a Stage Two supercharger kit from ESS. And, thanks to all the work, the M car allows its driver to control north of 620 ponies.



As for the Lamborghini, this came to the battle in stock form, with its naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 delivering the 700 hp mentioned above.



"But the M3 is a rear-wheel drive toy, while the Lambo sends its power to all four wheels - how did this make the battle fair?" we hear you asking.



Well, you should know that the German toy and the Italian missile engaged in a rolling start adventure, so the BMW M3 could put its newfound muscle to the ground.



As for the aural side of the fight, the voice of the supercharged V8 is music to our ears. Nevertheless, this can't rival the atmospheric growl of the



