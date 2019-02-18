All-New 2019 Ford Focus ST Debuts With 280 HP 2.3L Turbo and 190 HP Diesel

Infused with the essence of the Focus RS and gifted with the looks of Norse gods (Volvo-like design), the all-new Ford Focus ST has made its official debut today in Europe. Sadly, it's still a no-go for the American fans, as Ford doesn't want regular cars, no matter how fun they might be.

It makes a lot less power at 280 HP (metric) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft). But that's a significant improvement over the last model and just about enough to compete in this segment. Ford claims that the 0 to 100 km/h sprint will happen in under six seconds.



The aluminum-built 2.3-liter benefits from the turbocharging lessons Ford Performance learned with the Raptor and GT. It's got an anti-lag system installed. Further toys include the first factory-fitted electronic limited-slip differential for the Focus and rev-matching for the manual. Yes, there's an auto too.



Just like the previous generation ST, a diesel engine is also available. This 2-liter unit makes much less impressive 190 HP and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft), the same as in something like the Edge. However, we think it's been tuned for better response times and will appeal to those with really long commutes. When the ST Wagon comes out, this engine will probably make a lot more sense.



Rev-matching is part of the Performance Pack on the 2.3L engine, so you won't get it with a diesel. But both units can be ordered with a 7-speed auto with something called Adaptive Shift Scheduling. It reads the way you're driving and changes the patterns accordingly.



We almost forgot to talk about the styling, which in this blue color is very underwhelming. The body kit is the same as the ST Line, except for the grille mesh, some small plastic trim pieces, diffuser, and wheels. It sits 10mm lower and has red calipers around bigger discs which are not cross-drilled like on a few rivals. Inside, money has only been spent on the things which come in contact with the driver: steering wheel, gearbox, and seats.



