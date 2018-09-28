2020 Ford Focus ST Revealed By Naked US Prototype, Has 2.3L EcoBoost Turbo

With the new generation of the Ford Focus having hit the road, the Blue Oval is aiming to grab new customers thanks to the uber-rich lineup, which goes from the crossoverish Active to the sporty ST Line. Then again, there's one model that has yet to be revealed, namely the 2020 Focus ST.

Meanwhile, yet another prototype of the 2020 Focus ST has been spotted testing in the US, with the thing being fully uncovered.



Unfortunately, the body details of the car are only slightly different to what we've seen on the Focus ST Line. Then again, we can't say the same about the tech side of the upcoming model.



There have been multiple rumors on the powertrain of the 2020 Focus ST, with the most pessimistic seeing the vehicle taking the downsizing route, as it has been the case with the



Nevertheless, it is now clear that the new go-fast Focus will be animated by a 2.3-liter turbo-four. For instance, here's a



We're not sure how the ST motor will compare to the 2.3-liter engines on the Mustang EcoBoost or the third-generation Focus RS. So here's to hoping the new incarnation of the motor has an output that starts with a "3".



Now, Ford should also continue to offer an ST Diesel, with this packing a two-liter unit with at least 190 hp.



And since the non-ST models can now be hand with an eight-speed automatic, the gearbox is also expected to be found on the go-fast versions.



