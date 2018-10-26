autoevolution

New Ford Focus ST Shows Up at Nurburgring, Has 2.3-liter EcoBoost

26 Oct 2018, 16:29 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The hot hatch segment is more effervescent than ever and a new actor is preparing to enter the stage. We're referring to the 2020 Ford Focus ST, which is currently in its final stages of testing.
5 photos
2020 Ford Focus ST Shows Up at Nurburgring2020 Ford Focus ST Shows Up at Nurburgring2020 Ford Focus ST Shows Up at Nurburgring2020 Ford Focus ST Shows Up at Nurburgring
Given the timing, it's no surprise that a prototype wearing little disguise was recently spotted doing its thing on the Nurburgring and you can check it out all in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

We'll remind you that a sticker has previously revealed that the upcoming Focus ST is set to use a 2.3-liter engine. Of course, this means the hot hatch will share its turbo-four with the current Focus RS and, of course, the Mustang EcoBoost. Nevertheless, the output of the unit is expected to sit at around 280 horsepower.

Given the fact that many hot hatches are jumping the downsizing bandwagon these days, with the Renault Megane RS being an example as good as any (1.8-liter turbo, remember), the displacement of the Ford is a wellcome presence.

And since the non-ST models can be had with an eight-speed automatic for the new generation, we're expecting such a transmission to join the good old six-speed manual on the spicy version of the compact.

Then there's the diesel side of the equation. Despite all the pressure on oil burners, we could see the Blue Oval continuing to offer an ST Diesel. This would pack a two-liter turbo, delivering 190 hp and a meaty 400 Nm of torque.

And since the new Focus has already proved it can live up to its name in terms of handling, we're expecting the 2020 ST to be quite the bend devourer.

Alas, the new Focus ST might not make it to the US and that's because, as some of you know, Ford has decided to stick to crossovers for the North American market.

Ford Focus ST 2019 Ford Focus ST 2020 Ford Focus ST Ford Focus Hot Hatch spy video Nurburgring
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is It Cheating? U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa John Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream MerchantJohn Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream Merchant
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
FORD models:
FORD Territory (China)FORD Territory (China) Medium SUVFORD Fiesta STFORD Fiesta ST CompactFORD Focus EstateFORD Focus Estate CompactFORD Focus 5 DoorsFORD Focus 5 Doors CompactFORD Transit Connect WagonFORD Transit Connect Wagon Medium MPVAll FORD models  
 
 