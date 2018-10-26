New Ford Focus ST Shows Up at Nurburgring, Has 2.3-liter EcoBoost

The hot hatch segment is more effervescent than ever and a new actor is preparing to enter the stage. We're referring to the 2020 Ford Focus ST, which is currently in its final stages of testing.

5 photos



We'll remind you that a sticker has previously revealed that the upcoming Focus ST is set to use a 2.3-liter engine. Of course, this means the hot hatch will share its turbo-four with the current Focus RS and, of course, the



Given the fact that many hot hatches are jumping the downsizing bandwagon these days, with the Renault Megane RS being an example as good as any (1.8-liter turbo, remember), the displacement of the



And since the non-ST models can be had with an eight-speed automatic for the new generation, we're expecting such a transmission to join the good old six-speed manual on the spicy version of the compact.



Then there's the diesel side of the equation. Despite all the pressure on oil burners, we could see the Blue Oval continuing to offer an ST Diesel. This would pack a two-liter turbo, delivering 190 hp and a meaty 400 Nm of torque.



And since the new Focus has already proved it can live up to its name in terms of handling, we're expecting the 2020 ST to be quite the bend devourer.



Alas, the new Focus ST might not make it to the US and that's because, as some of you know, Ford has decided to stick to crossovers for the North American market.



Given the timing, it's no surprise that a prototype wearing little disguise was recently spotted doing its thing on the Nurburgring and you can check it out all in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.We'll remind you that a sticker has previously revealed that the upcoming Focus ST is set to use a 2.3-liter engine. Of course, this means the hot hatch will share its turbo-four with the current Focus RS and, of course, the Mustang EcoBoost . Nevertheless, the output of the unit is expected to sit at around 280 horsepower.Given the fact that many hot hatches are jumping the downsizing bandwagon these days, with the Renault Megane RS being an example as good as any (1.8-liter turbo, remember), the displacement of the Ford is a wellcome presence.And since the non-ST models can be had with an eight-speed automatic for the new generation, we're expecting such a transmission to join the good old six-speed manual on the spicy version of the compact.Then there's the diesel side of the equation. Despite all the pressure on oil burners, we could see the Blue Oval continuing to offer an ST Diesel. This would pack a two-liter turbo, delivering 190 hp and a meaty 400 Nm of torque.And since the new Focus has already proved it can live up to its name in terms of handling, we're expecting the 2020 ST to be quite the bend devourer.Alas, the new Focus ST might not make it to the US and that's because, as some of you know, Ford has decided to stick to crossovers for the North American market.