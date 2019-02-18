autoevolution

Demolition Derby at Daytona: Denny Hamlin Wins After Huge Crash Behind Him

18 Feb 2019, 10:51 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Auto Motorsport
Crashes during a NASCAR race are events measured in the number of cars involved. The competition even has a name for such events that involve more than five cars: the Big One.
7 photos
Paul Menard causes major crash in DaytonaPaul Menard causes major crash in DaytonaPaul Menard causes major crash in DaytonaPaul Menard causes major crash in DaytonaPaul Menard causes major crash in DaytonaPaul Menard causes major crash in Daytona
This weekend’s Daytona 500 had one of the biggest Big Ones in the season with 10 laps left to go, as 21 cars got caught in a spark-filled pileup caused by Paul Menard.

Menard, who was drafting behind Matt DiBenedetto, clipped the car in front and sent it veering to the left, onto the incoming racers. Given the close proximity of between the cars, in the span of just about 10 seconds or so most of the cars behind the top three were caught in the skirmish.

As per media reports, no one was injured during the spectacular collision. Still, the high number of cars involved called for the red flag to be thrown and it took more than 30 minutes for things to get back on track.

Menard admitted the blame for the incident.

“It was go time, and I was pushing the 95 [Matt DiBenedetto] and it looked like he was trying to get to the middle and I started trying to get to the outside and just barely hooked him. Yeah, that was my bad. I wrecked a lot of cars. I feel bad about that,” he said according to Fox News.

Denny Hamlin was at the front of the pack when carnage ensued from the fourth position down, so he was safe from the damage caused by Menard.

Caught in the pack of cars spinning out of control behind Hamlin were Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola, and defending Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon, all credited with a decent shot at taking this year’s Daytona.

It wasn’t meant to be for them, and Hamlin raced on to get his second win at the Great American race, following a decent battle with runner up Kyle Busch.
NASCAR Daytona 500 the big one crash daytona crash
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Latest car models:
GMC AcadiaGMC Acadia Medium SUVBENTLEY Bentayga SpeedBENTLEY Bentayga Speed Large SUVTOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HSTLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HST Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 