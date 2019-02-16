autoevolution

Lamborghini Aventador Drag Races 740 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S, Trampling Is Heavy

If you happen to attend a drag racing event while behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Aventador, you can expect serious competitions from tuner cars. After all, it's only normal for drivers of such machines to play the underdog card and flog their vehicles to take down the big, bad V12 wolf.
We've even brought along an example of such a battle, one that saw the Italian exotic taking on plenty of opponents. The shenanigan took place during a velocity event held in Germany, with this involving standing start, half-mile battles.

There was one sprinting brawl that caught our eye in particular, with this seeing the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine duking it out with a heavily modded incarnation of the Porsche 911.

The Neunelfer we're referring to has been massaged by 9ff, a specialist that enjoys taking Porsches to new heights. A member of the 997 generation, this rear-engined toy started out in life as a 911 Turbo S. However, its twin-turbo flat-six was pushed to 740 ponies.

As far as the Raging Bull is concerned, the V12 toy came to the race in factory form, which means its 6.5-liter engine allowed the driver to wield 700 ponies.

We'll remind you that half-mile brawls are not about the car that passes the finish line first or the time it takes each machine to do so. Instead, the winner is decided by the maximum velocity delivered by each toy.

Fortunately, the piece of footage below, which documents the adventure, also involves the key numbers for the participants, which means you'll be able to get a complete take on the matter.

As for the other opponents of the Lamborghini Aventador, we'll let the video speak for itself - the shenanigan we have here can serve as an example towards hitting the drag strip when the hooning urges kick in.

