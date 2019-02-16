Electric Porsche 944 Drag Races Mercedes-AMG GT R, Crushing Happens

Now that Porsche it almost ready to introduce its first electric car, namely the Taycan, which is set to land later in the year, it seems that certain aficionados out there have decided to brew their own electric Porsches.

For today, we've brought along a 944 that has been converted to run on electron juice for a clear purpose: drag racing.The driver of the EV has recently visited the drag strip, wishing to put the toy to the test in safe conditions, while making the most out of its sprinting potential with the help of the prepped surface.As such, the Porscha visited the Palm Beach International Raceway and duked it out with a Mercedes-AMG GT R , among other competitors. And, as far as we know, the Beast Of the Green Hell (this is the official nickname of the Affalterbach toy) came to the battle in factory form - the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 heart of the machine thrown 585 horsepower onto the rear wheels.With or without a custom exhaust, the GT R screams like a monster. And we're glad to notice that its Affalterbach growl makes up for the electric silence of its competitor.We're not aware of the Porsche 944's specs, but we can tell you this delivers the kind of quarter-mile time that will make one's jaw drop.Now, those of you who are tuned into our drag racing tales might be familiar to this electrified piece of Zuffenhausen. And that's because we've already showcased the machine doing its thing.The Porscha duked it out with an even fiercer adversary, namely a C7 Chevrolet Corvette . And we're' not talking about the standard 'Vette here, with the slab of America having been taken down the forced induction route with the help of a supercharger.