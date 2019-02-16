autoevolution

Ferrari 488 Drag Races Mercedes-AMG GT R, the Result Is Stunning

16 Feb 2019, 17:31 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The Ferrari 488 and the Mercedes-AMG GT R appeal to different kinds of supercar aficionados, since the first is more of an emotional proposal, while the latter comes with a brutish attitude (after all, it's official nickname is The Beast Of The Green Hell). But what happens when the two go-fast tools are thrown at each other?
4 photos
Mercedes-AMG GT R drag races Ferrari 488Mercedes-AMG GT R drag races Ferrari 488Mercedes-AMG GT R drag races Ferrari 488
Well, one of the best answers to the question above comes in the form of a drag race. Fortunately, the sprinting battle we have here sees the 488 and the GT R hitting the drag strip, which meant the aficioandos wielding the machines decided to keep things on the safe side.

However, while the Affalterbach monster and the Italian exotic engages in a quarter-mile fight, the skipped the usual standing start, going for a rolling takeoff instead. Speaking of which, it would be nice to take this fight as an example and hit the drag strip when the speeding urges kick in.

The adventure is documented in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, but, unfortunately, the clip is of mediocre quality. Nevertheless, the cammer mentions the go-fast numbers of the supercars at the end of the run. And we can tell you that the result is worth paying attention to.

We'll remind you that, between them, these V8 monsters pack an uber-meaty 1,255 horsepower (that would be 585 for the Merc and 670 for the Fezza).

While we're talking about the Ferrari 488, we'll remind you that we recently showcased a race involving the Italian exotic battling a slab of America. We're referring to a half-mile brawl between the Fezza and a second-generation Ford GT.

We won't drop any spoilers here, but we can mention there was a clear winner. And yes, since we're looking at a confrontation involving a Blue Oval toy and a Maranello machine, the thing obviously came with a Le Mans aroma.

ferrari 488 mercedes-amg gt r drag racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Latest car models:
BENTLEY Bentayga SpeedBENTLEY Bentayga Speed Large SUVTOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HSTLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HST Medium SUVMITSUBISHI ASXMITSUBISHI ASX CrossoverAll car models  
 
 