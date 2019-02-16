Ferrari 488 Drag Races Mercedes-AMG GT R, the Result Is Stunning

The Ferrari 488 and the Mercedes-AMG GT R appeal to different kinds of supercar aficionados, since the first is more of an emotional proposal, while the latter comes with a brutish attitude (after all, it's official nickname is The Beast Of The Green Hell). But what happens when the two go-fast tools are thrown at each other?

However, while the Affalterbach monster and the Italian exotic engages in a quarter-mile fight, the skipped the usual standing start, going for a rolling takeoff instead. Speaking of which, it would be nice to take this fight as an example and hit the drag strip when the speeding urges kick in.



The adventure is documented in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, but, unfortunately, the clip is of mediocre quality. Nevertheless, the cammer mentions the go-fast numbers of the supercars at the end of the run. And we can tell you that the result is worth paying attention to.



We'll remind you that, between them, these V8 monsters pack an uber-meaty 1,255 horsepower (that would be 585 for the Merc and 670 for the Fezza).



While we're talking about the Ferrari 488, we'll remind you that we recently



We won't drop any spoilers here, but we can mention there was a clear winner. And yes, since we're looking at a confrontation involving a Blue Oval toy and a Maranello machine, the thing obviously came with a Le Mans aroma.



