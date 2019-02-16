Tuned McLaren 720S Drag Races BMW Sleeper, the Struggle Is Raw

Now that the drag racing realm has had enough time to get used to the phenomenal sprinting performance of the McLaren 720S, there are plenty of tuner cars that want to take on the Woking missile.

Of course, the 720S camp has found ways to fight back, with multiple examples of the British supercar having been taken down the aftermarket path.In stock form, the Macca can play the quarter-mile game in as little as 9.7 seconds, which is simply amazing. As for the modded units, there are currently engaged in the race for the 8s run, even though none has broken that barrier to date.Speaking of which, the McLaren 720S that brought us here today currently holds the record for the stock turbos, with the slightly modded toy having managed to complete the 1,320 feet task in 9.2 seconds, as we recently discussed. Keep in mind that the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 motor of the thing has only been gifted with a custom exhaust and antune, but these can make quite a difference.Well, this McLaren recently visited the Palm Beach International Raceway, where it was challenged by a vehicle we can label as a sleeper. We're referring to an E30 BMW that has been taken far, far away from its factory setup.And while we're not aware of the Bimmer's setup, we can tell you the machine can deliver the kind of quarter-mile numbers that match those of a stock McLaren 720S, although with the supercar running slightly below its full potential.Of course, there are many factors that influence such drag races, such as track and atmospheric conditions, as well as the so-called "driver mod". And it seems like the aficionado behind the wheel of the tuned McLaren 720S went for a late start, which could be owed to the man willing to give the E30 a slight head start or simply because he wanted to build up some proper boost.Regardless, this is the kind of drag race that will keep you at the edge of your seat.