Black and Silver Ferrari 488 Pista (Carbon Wheels) Shows Bad Boy Spec

By now, we've shown you plenty of Ferrari 488 Pista specs, but since the Maranello realm is uber-rich, we still enjoy plenty of opportunities to bring configurations that stand out under the spotlights. And here we are, back in the Pista real-world sighting game.

Then we have the carbon bits on the car, from the various aero elements to the wheels, which are also made of the wonder material (keep in mind that these rims come with a piece of metal on the back of each spoke).



Of course, we mustn't forget the banana-colored calipers, which are part of the 720 horsepower machine's carbon-ceramic braking system.



Now, as you'll get to notice in the Instagram posts at the bottom of the page, the Prancing Horse is portrayed next to another member of the 7xx horsepower club.



We're talking about a 991.2-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS. The rear-engined animal also comes dressed in black, even using the color for the inner graphics of the all-LED headlights and the wheels - note that the machine doesn't come with the Weissach Package, nor does it pack the uber-light magnesium wheels.



And once again, we're dealing with banana-colored stopping hardware, which mean the fading resistance is sky-high.



Comparing the two is inevitable: in our book, black blurs the lines of the Zuffenahusen machine, while it doesn't have the same effect on the Italian exotic.



Even so, those of you who wish to see the Ferrari 488 Pista dressed in a brighter attire should check out this



Next on my list. The Ferrari Pista L Swipe left ø @t_schleicher A post shared by DDWCarsinAZ (@ddwcarsinaz) on Feb 11, 2019 at 8:09am PST