700 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races Golf IV Sleeper, Trampling Is Heavy

12 Feb 2019, 12:12 UTC
When you drive a Porsche 911 Turbo S that has been massaged all the way to 700 horsepower, there are only a handful of cars that can cause trouble. And while this can give the aficionado behind the wheel of such a Neunelfer plenty of confidence, one must always ask questions when a Volkswagen Golf lines up next to him or her during a drag racing event.
We're not here to discuss this on a hypothetical level, as we've brought along a clip that showcases such a 911 Turbo S being attacked by a monstrous Golf IV build.

The rear-engined machine we're talking about is a member of the 991.1 generation, which means its original output sat at 560 horsepower, so we can talk about a hefty increase thanks to the aftermarket play.

As for the aging Wolfsburg toy, we're not sure about its specs. However, based on what the footage of the race has to offer, it seems we're dealing with a turbocharged monster (perhaps animated by a VR6 mill) packing all-wheel-drive and maybe even a dual-clutch tranny. And while a trained eye can spot a few clues on the car's transformation, these are definitely not enough to prepare one for the explosive performance of the vehicle.

Fortunately, the video also includes the performance numbers of the cars involved, so you'll be able to get a clear take on the matter - this is a standing start one-kilometer run, with the factor that determines the winner being the top speed.

We normally mention the point of the video that brings the discussed racing action, but we'll skip this part for today. And that's because the video below also includes other delicious drag races.

We're dealing with an all-German setup here, as the said Porsche 911 Turbo S gets to battle monsters like the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid (you know, the 680 horsepower beast), an F10-generation BMW M5 that had been taken to 830 horsepower, as well as a turbocharged incarnation of the E36 BMW 3er Coupe.

