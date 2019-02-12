autoevolution

Ferrari 458 Drag Races Supercharged M3 Sleeper, Trolling Follows

Driving a Ferrari 458 Italia and engaging in street racing isn't exactly a good idea and we're not just saying this because drag racing should take place at the strip.
You see, the 458 was the last naturally aspirated V8 toy built in Maranello, as the Italians returned to turbocharging starting with the 488. And while the atmospheric engine brought splendid assets such as the memorable Prancing Horse soundtrack and instant throttle response, it also meant torque was limited.

So yes, the said Fezza can be an easy target for tuner cars. Well, the driver of the 458 Italia in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page decided to ignore that.

To be more precise, the aficionado duked it out with an E92 BMW M3 on the street. However, this was no standard model, as the 420 horsepower of the Bimmer's naturally aspirated V8 meant this would've quickly seen the taillights of the 570 horsepower supercar.

Instead, the M car had been gifted with a supercharger. Delivered by ESS, the kit takes the 4.0-liter V8 of the German coupe to well above 600 ponies, while delivering a peak torque of about 410 lb-ft.

Oh, and we should also mention this example of the M3 comes with a dual-clutch transmission, as is the case with the Ferrari (the Italian exotic only featured a DCT, while this was optional on the Bavarian missile).

Returning to the drag racing action involving the two go-fast toys, these engaged in the good old rolling start adventure - this ensures there is less traffic disruption and the drivers don't have to deal with the grip challenges of a standing start.

The Ferrari 458 Italia and the blown BMW M3 battled on two separate occasions, taking off at 45 mph.

Note that the clip documenting the battle involves footage captured from inside both machines, so you'll be able to get a complete take on the matter.

As for the decibel part of the fight, there's no battle here, with the voice of the Fezza easily dominating the scene.

