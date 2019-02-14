autoevolution

Tuned Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races Modded Hellcat, The Result Is Surprising

14 Feb 2019, 14:26 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The Porsche 911 Turbo S and the Dodge Charger Hellcat could hardly be more different in the world of go-fast machines, since the first is the most practical supercar out there, while the latter is a heavy toy that can deliver jaw-dropping sprinting performance while keeping the family happy (no, purists, the number of doors on the modern Charger is not wrong). However, none of this matters when the rear-engined machine and the super-sedan get together for a drag race.
4 photos
Tuned Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races Modded HellcatTuned Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races Modded HellcatTuned Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races Modded Hellcat
Fortunately, the sprinting battle we're here to show you took place at the drag race, which means the drivers kept things on the safe side - the Palm Beach Internation Raceway was the one that hosted the confrontation.

However, the Turbo S and the Charger Hellcat didn't engage in the usual Christmas Tree game, since they went for a rolling start instead. The battle still saw the two going for the quarter-mile run, timing, top velocity and all.

The fight is documented in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, albeit with this being of average quality. Nevertheless, we're inviting you to turn up the volume before reaching for the play button, since the cammer mentions the numbers of the two beasts at the end of the clip (these can't be distinguished on the screen).

Oh, and there's one more detail we need to mention, which makes quite a difference: neither the Hellcat, nor the Neunelfer came to the battle in stock form.

For instance, the Mopar toy we have here has received a serious tech massage, which involves goodies such as a pulley upgrade and an E85 setup. As a result of all the work, the HEMI occupying its engine compartment now delivers around 1,000 ponies.

As for the Porscha, the cammer who captured the whole thing mentions this packs full bolt-ons, so we could expect the German missile to sit at around 700 hp.

porsche 911 turbo s Dodge Charger Hellcat Dodge Porsche drag racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
TOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HSTLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HST Medium SUVMITSUBISHI ASXMITSUBISHI ASX CrossoverBMW X4 MBMW X4 M Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 