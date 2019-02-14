Tuned Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races Modded Hellcat, The Result Is Surprising

The Porsche 911 Turbo S and the Dodge Charger Hellcat could hardly be more different in the world of go-fast machines, since the first is the most practical supercar out there, while the latter is a heavy toy that can deliver jaw-dropping sprinting performance while keeping the family happy (no, purists, the number of doors on the modern Charger is not wrong). However, none of this matters when the rear-engined machine and the super-sedan get together for a drag race.

Fortunately, the sprinting battle we're here to show you took place at the drag race, which means the drivers kept things on the safe side - the Palm Beach Internation Raceway was the one that hosted the confrontation.However, the Turbo S and the Charger Hellcat didn't engage in the usual Christmas Tree game, since they went for a rolling start instead. The battle still saw the two going for the quarter-mile run, timing, top velocity and all.The fight is documented in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, albeit with this being of average quality. Nevertheless, we're inviting you to turn up the volume before reaching for the play button, since the cammer mentions the numbers of the two beasts at the end of the clip (these can't be distinguished on the screen).Oh, and there's one more detail we need to mention, which makes quite a difference: neither the Hellcat , nor the Neunelfer came to the battle in stock form.For instance, the Mopar toy we have here has received a serious tech massage, which involves goodies such as a pulley upgrade and an E85 setup. As a result of all the work, the HEMI occupying its engine compartment now delivers around 1,000 ponies.As for the Porscha, the cammer who captured the whole thing mentions this packs full bolt-ons, so we could expect the German missile to sit at around 700 hp.