2020 Polestar 2 Coming Out to Play on February 27

14 Feb 2019
A few days before the start of the Geneva Motor Show, one of the most anticipated cars of the year will break cover online, because this way “ the carbon footprint of the event” will be significantly reduced.
The Swedish Volvo spinoff said on Thursday the second car in its portfolio, the Polestar 2, will be unveiled on February 27, before heading off to the Swiss event for some well deserved time under the actual spotlight.

No official details were yet provided to go with the announcement, but there are a few things that we already know about the car.

The new Polestar model is largely seen as a rival to Tesla’s Model 3 and will be built using the platform and some other components found in the Volvo XC40.

Early details about the car point to it being fitted with a battery pack capable of keeping it going for about 300 miles (483 km), and electric motors punchy enough to spit out a 400 horsepower troop.

The Polestar 2 will be the company’s first fully electric car, one that is being shown despite the fact that the Polestar 1 is still a long way from establishing a beachhead for the Swedes on the world’s market.

The Polestar 1 was barely in testing stages at the end of last year, and only test prototypes have been alloted so far to enter production. The car is however available to pre-order in 18 countries.

Unlike the 2, the Polestar 1 is powered by a hybrid powertrain that comprises two 34 kWh batteries, two electric motors on the rear axle and an internal combustion engine. 

This combo provides a lot more power than what we expect to get from the 2, namely 600 horsepower and 1,000 Nm of torque, but only 150 kilometers (93 miles) of range in electric mode. Still, that’s well above what other similar cars are capable of achieving.
