2020 Polestar 2 Coming Out to Play on February 27

A few days before the start of the Geneva Motor Show, one of the most anticipated cars of the year will break cover online, because this way “ the carbon footprint of the event” will be significantly reduced.

No official details were yet provided to go with the announcement, but there are a few things that we already know about the car.



The new Polestar model is largely seen as a rival to



Early details about the car point to it being fitted with a battery pack capable of keeping it going for about 300 miles (483 km), and electric motors punchy enough to spit out a 400 horsepower troop.



The Polestar 2 will be the company’s first fully electric car, one that is being shown despite the fact that the Polestar 1 is still a long way from establishing a beachhead for the Swedes on the world’s market.



The Polestar 1 was barely in



Unlike the 2, the Polestar 1 is powered by a hybrid powertrain that comprises two 34 kWh batteries, two electric motors on the rear axle and an internal combustion engine.



