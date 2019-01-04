Chinese Rover Lands on Dark Side of the Moon, First Photos Released

2020 Polestar 2 Electric Sedan Promises Similar Price To Tesla's Model 3

Volvo is on a bit of a roll these days. After setting a record by breaking the 600,000 sales threshold in 2018, performance division Polestar plans to take the EV onslaught in Tesla’s court with the second model in the lineup. 27 photos



Polestar “will honor cash sales” too, which is great news and a great choice for those who don’t want to be restricted by the subscription service’s mileage limit. In the case of Volvo, the mileage is limited to 15,000 miles per year. Every mile over that threshold is priced at 25 cents. Coming in the form of a “four-door fastback” sedan, the Polestar 2 also differs from the 1 by means of propulsion. As opposed to a plug-in hybrid setup configured for high performance and the longest range possible in EV Mode, the 2 is all-electric.Polestar says the all-new model “will be sold in the Tesla Model 3 price range,” which is great news for those who would consider something else. The Model 3 starts at 53,500 euros in France and $44,000 in the United States for the Mid Range with rear-wheel drive.The Swedish automaker promises in the ballpark of 400 horsepower and 300 miles of range (483 kilometers), which sounds extremely close to what the Model 3 has to offer. Little is known about the platform of the Polestar 2, but chances are we’re dealing with either the Scalable Product Architecture of the 60 and 90 Series or the Compact Modular Architecture of the 40 Series. Based on earlier reports, the 2 is most likely based on the CMA and would premiere in March 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show.Volvo still uses the P1 platform co-developed with Ford in the V40, but the compact hatchback will transition to the CMA the following model year. After all, the V40 is the oldest model in the Volvo lineup, dating back to 2012. As a brief reminder, the Ford Motor Company sold the Swedish automaker to Geely in 2010 for $1.8 billion.Turning our attention back to the Polestar 2, the newcomer will bring forth Google Android HMI, the infotainment system that will replace Sensus Connect in the coming years. Available on subscription, the 2 will introduce “a slightly more premium version of our sister brand’s Care by Volvo package .”Polestar “will honor cash sales” too, which is great news and a great choice for those who don’t want to be restricted by the subscription service’s mileage limit. In the case of Volvo, the mileage is limited to 15,000 miles per year. Every mile over that threshold is priced at 25 cents.