autoevolution

2020 Polestar 2 Electric Sedan Promises Similar Price To Tesla's Model 3

4 Jan 2019, 11:44 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Volvo is on a bit of a roll these days. After setting a record by breaking the 600,000 sales threshold in 2018, performance division Polestar plans to take the EV onslaught in Tesla’s court with the second model in the lineup.
27 photos
2020 Polestar 2 teaserPolestar 1Polestar 1Polestar 1Polestar 1Polestar 1Polestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowPolestar 1 live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show
Coming in the form of a “four-door fastback” sedan, the Polestar 2 also differs from the 1 by means of propulsion. As opposed to a plug-in hybrid setup configured for high performance and the longest range possible in EV Mode, the 2 is all-electric.

Polestar says the all-new model “will be sold in the Tesla Model 3 price range,” which is great news for those who would consider something else. The Model 3 starts at 53,500 euros in France and $44,000 in the United States for the Mid Range with rear-wheel drive.

The Swedish automaker promises in the ballpark of 400 horsepower and 300 miles of range (483 kilometers), which sounds extremely close to what the Model 3 has to offer. Little is known about the platform of the Polestar 2, but chances are we’re dealing with either the Scalable Product Architecture of the 60 and 90 Series or the Compact Modular Architecture of the 40 Series. Based on earlier reports, the 2 is most likely based on the CMA and would premiere in March 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show.

Volvo still uses the P1 platform co-developed with Ford in the V40, but the compact hatchback will transition to the CMA the following model year. After all, the V40 is the oldest model in the Volvo lineup, dating back to 2012. As a brief reminder, the Ford Motor Company sold the Swedish automaker to Geely in 2010 for $1.8 billion.

Turning our attention back to the Polestar 2, the newcomer will bring forth Google Android HMI, the infotainment system that will replace Sensus Connect in the coming years. Available on subscription, the 2 will introduce “a slightly more premium version of our sister brand’s Care by Volvo package.”

Polestar “will honor cash sales” too, which is great news and a great choice for those who don’t want to be restricted by the subscription service’s mileage limit. In the case of Volvo, the mileage is limited to 15,000 miles per year. Every mile over that threshold is priced at 25 cents.
2020 Polestar 2 design Polestar 2 specifications Polestar sedan Tesla Model 3
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the R33 BlueDiesel? How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Hybrid Vehicles: a Short History of the Alternative DriveHybrid Vehicles: a Short History of the Alternative Drive
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Car Brands – Who Owns WhatCar Brands – Who Owns What
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Cars with the Most Cargo Capacity You Can Buy in the United States Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
VOLVO models:
VOLVO Polestar 1VOLVO Polestar 1 CoupeVOLVO S60VOLVO S60 Lower PremiumVOLVO V60VOLVO V60 MediumVOLVO V60 PolestarVOLVO V60 Polestar CompactVOLVO S60 PolestarVOLVO S60 Polestar CompactAll VOLVO models  
 
 