Ferrari 488 Drag Races Ford GT, Victory Is Crushing

When a Ford GT and a Ferrari get together for a little race, it all smells like Le Mans and that's because of the retro battle that saw the Ford GT40 demolishing the Prancing Horse in the infamous 24-hour race back in the day. Well, we are now here to deliver just such an adventure, with a second-generation Ford GT drag racing a Ferrari 488 Spider. 5 photos



Nevertheless, not too many owners of the two supercars enjoy bringing their toys to drag races, which is why we're enjoying this battle as it is.



The battle took place on an airfield (the event that hosted the fight was held in Immokalee, Florida), with both supercars getting serious wheelspin, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage below, which documents the battle.



Since we're talking about a half-mile race, the factor that determines the winner is the trap speed and this is included in the video, along with the key specs of the mid-engined animals.



Those of you who happen to be in a hurry should know that the racing action mentioned above awaits them at the 4:25 point of the clip - there's also a rev battle at the 2:28 point, but none of these twin-turbocharged machines sounds memorable.



