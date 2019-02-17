autoevolution

1,000 HP Hellcat Drag Races Tuned Demon, Violent Struggle Follows

17 Feb 2019, 9:17 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
While most aficionados look at the Dodge Demon and see a dream-worthy monster, there are also gear heads out there who see the monster as a bit... underpowered. In fact, we've brought along an example of such a Mopar machine, which has received an aftermarket massage.
5 photos
1,000 HP Hellcat vs 950 HP Hellcat1,000 HP Hellcat vs 950 HP Hellcat1,000 HP Hellcat vs 950 HP Hellcat1,000 HP Hellcat vs 950 HP Hellcat
The Demon we're talking about has been gifted with what can be considered entry-level mods, namely a pulley upgrade and an ECU tune. As a result of the trip to the gym, the retired SRT halo car has jumped from its factory output of 840 horsepower to 950 horses.

Of course, such an output is enough to make things uber-spicy when the muscle car is put to drag racing work. Speaking of which, the Demon recently met a worthy adversary, namely a Challenger Hellcat that had also been modded.

Nevertheless, the Hellcat has been given a more thorough massage. To be more precise, the blown 6.2-liter V8 heart of the muscle animal comes with custom upper and lower pulleys, an ECU tune, an E85 setup, a custom exhaust, beefier injectors and a cold air intake.

After all the work, the HEMI now allows the one behind the wheel to unleash no less than a thousand ponies. Of course, all the muscle needs to get to the road. As such, the Dodge has also been fitted with drag radials.

Fortunately, the velocity battle we're talking about took place at the drag strip, which meant the drivers could keep things on the safe side, while enjoying the prepped surface of the track.

We don't want to throw too many spoilers at you, but we can mention that the piece of footage below, which documents the speeding encounter, includes all the numbers you need to enjoy a complete take on the matter.

Note that the red light pulled by one of the drivers doesn't count when it comes to the quarter-mile numbers that determined the winner, only influencing the visual part of the race.

Hellcat Dodge Demon drag racing Dodge Challenger Hellcat
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
DODGE models:
DODGE CaravanDODGE Caravan Large MPVDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger CompactDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger LargeDODGE Charger 500DODGE Charger 500 LargeDODGE Challenger SRT DemonDODGE Challenger SRT Demon CoupeAll DODGE models  
 
 