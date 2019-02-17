1,000 HP Hellcat Drag Races Tuned Demon, Violent Struggle Follows

ECU

The Demon we're talking about has been gifted with what can be considered entry-level mods, namely a pulley upgrade and antune. As a result of the trip to the gym, the retired SRT halo car has jumped from its factory output of 840 horsepower to 950 horses.Of course, such an output is enough to make things uber-spicy when the muscle car is put to drag racing work. Speaking of which, the Demon recently met a worthy adversary, namely a Challenger Hellcat that had also been modded.Nevertheless, the Hellcat has been given a more thorough massage. To be more precise, the blown 6.2-liter V8 heart of the muscle animal comes with custom upper and lower pulleys, an ECU tune, an E85 setup, a custom exhaust, beefier injectors and a cold air intake.After all the work, the HEMI now allows the one behind the wheel to unleash no less than a thousand ponies. Of course, all the muscle needs to get to the road. As such, the Dodge has also been fitted with drag radials.Fortunately, the velocity battle we're talking about took place at the drag strip, which meant the drivers could keep things on the safe side, while enjoying the prepped surface of the track.We don't want to throw too many spoilers at you, but we can mention that the piece of footage below, which documents the speeding encounter, includes all the numbers you need to enjoy a complete take on the matter.Note that the red light pulled by one of the drivers doesn't count when it comes to the quarter-mile numbers that determined the winner, only influencing the visual part of the race.