British Racing Green Ferrari 488 Pista with Gold Wheels Shows Bold Spec

The Ferrari 488 Pista isn't just special thanks to its 720 horsepower (even though it's nice to have an extra 50 ponies compared to a "regular" 488). In fact, one of the aspects that set the special edition apart comes from the way in which its configurations shine.

Returning to the 2019 toy sitting before us, this mixes the British Racing Green main shade with a pair of black stripes running the entire length of the car. Then we have the gold wheels - these are the alloy units, not the carbon fiber ones.



When it comes to Ferrari colors like the one we have here, aficionados are split into two main camps. There are those who adore unconventional shades and those who believe Prancing Horses should only be dressed in the shade of red mentioned above.



Well, if you happen to belong to the first camp, you might also want to check out another British Racing Green 488 Pista we



Of course, there are also wilder ways of making a Ferrari 488 Pista stand out while covering it in a shade of green. For example, here's a



P.S.: Make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to enjoy the visual might of this Ferrari.



