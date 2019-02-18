1,200 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Going for the Fastest Car on Sand Record

So, what happens when you take a road legal Porsche 911 Turbo S on steroids and race it in the middle of a sandy beach, also used as a firing range by the British army? Motorcycle rider Zef Eisenberg hopes the answer is nothing. At least, nothing bad.

Until the British Department of Defense got its hands on it and turned it into a firing range. The place remains open from time to time to record attempts In the first weekend of April, Eisenberg will be heading to the Pendine Sands beach in Wales to attempt setting the record for fastest car in sand. If he succeeds, he will become the first person to achieve a British land speed record on bike and car within a year.The man is already the first person to exceed 200 mph (322 kph) at the location and the holder of the current record, with a speed of 201.5 mph (324.3 kph) achieved on a Suzuki Hayabusa motorcyle.He now plans to beat that, this time with a car, a Porsche 911 Turbo S that has been tortured into developing a sand-dune-blasting 1,200 hp.The car is a 2015 model year, and at the time of its purchase had a top speed limit of 175 mph (282 kph) and a total troop of only 550 hp. That was not nearly enough to beat the increased resistance and tire slip experienced due to the sand.Eisenberg team, which goes by the name of Madmax, “hand built a bespoke 4.2-liter Porsche motorsport engine” using “stronger internals, upgraded Turbo’s, plus a new E85 fuel system, advanced cooling set-up,” among other things.They also fitted the car with a full FIA roll cage, competition seats, and safety harness, and the team “accidentally” managed to cut back the weight so that the car is 140 kg lighter than standard (308 lbs).As for the location chosen for the record attempt, the Pendine Sands is a beach of sorts in Wales. Back at the turn of the 20th century, it was the venue of choice for daredevils to race their cars and motorcycles, and a venue of choice for record-setting attempts.Until the British Department of Defense got its hands on it and turned it into a firing range. The place remains open from time to time to record attempts