autoevolution

Tuned McLaren 720S Drag Races Modded Porsche 911 Turbo S, Obliteration Follows

23 Feb 2019, 11:07 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
With the drag racing season well under way, the sprinting battles we get to show you are getting fiercer and fiercer. And a recent adventure of the kind involves a McLaren 720S and a Porsche 911 Turbo S, with both supercars having received serious aftermarket bits.
3 photos
Tuned McLaren 720S drag races modded Porsche 911 Turbo STuned McLaren 720S drag races modded Porsche 911 Turbo S
Unfortunately, while the owners of these go-fast tools had raced at the drag strip before, they chose to duke it out on the street in some sort of rematch (the Macca was modified between the two encounters with the Zuffenhausen machine).

The Woking animal we have here comes with upgraded turbo wheels, a custom downpipe, as well as the mandatory ECU play. As a result of the gym trip, the British machine now delivers 936 horsepower to the rear wheels, which means its crankshaft output now sits in the four-digit zone.

As for the rear-engined tool, we're looking at a 991.1 incarnation of the 911 Turbo S. This currently holds the title of the world's fastest stock engine Porsche, with the beast delivering 820 horses to the rear wheels (its crank hp sits well over 900 hp). And that's because the 3.8-liter flat-six of the German missile works with a pair of GTX3076 turbochargers, while having been gifted with full bolt-ons.

We can compare the quarter-mile numbers of the McLaren and the Porsche. So while the Brit can play the 1,320 feet game in 9.15s at 155 mph, the Neunelfer has managed to deliver a 9.7s run at 146 mph.

Well, the street race you're about to see involved a 45 mph rolling start. Despite this, the McLaren had some trouble putting the power down and you'll notice how the said 9-10 mph trap speed difference is translated into the real world.

And while the sprinting action awaits you at the 3:10 point of the video below, we're asking you not to use this battle as an example and hit the drag strip when the speeding desire shows up.

McLaren 720S porsche 911 turbo s drag racing Porsche McLaren supercar
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
GMC AcadiaGMC Acadia Medium SUVBENTLEY Bentayga SpeedBENTLEY Bentayga Speed Large SUVTOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HSTLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HST Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 