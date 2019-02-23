Tuned McLaren 720S Drag Races Modded Porsche 911 Turbo S, Obliteration Follows

With the drag racing season well under way, the sprinting battles we get to show you are getting fiercer and fiercer. And a recent adventure of the kind involves a McLaren 720S and a Porsche 911 Turbo S, with both supercars having received serious aftermarket bits.

Unfortunately, while the owners of these go-fast tools had raced at the drag strip before, they chose to duke it out on the street in some sort of rematch (the Macca was modified between the two encounters with the Zuffenhausen machine).The Woking animal we have here comes with upgraded turbo wheels, a custom downpipe, as well as the mandatoryplay. As a result of the gym trip, the British machine now delivers 936 horsepower to the rear wheels, which means its crankshaft output now sits in the four-digit zone.As for the rear-engined tool, we're looking at a 991.1 incarnation of the 911 Turbo S . This currently holds the title of the world's fastest stock engine Porsche, with the beast delivering 820 horses to the rear wheels (its crank hp sits well over 900 hp). And that's because the 3.8-liter flat-six of the German missile works with a pair of GTX3076 turbochargers, while having been gifted with full bolt-ons.We can compare the quarter-mile numbers of the McLaren and the Porsche. So while the Brit can play the 1,320 feet game in 9.15s at 155 mph, the Neunelfer has managed to deliver a 9.7s run at 146 mph.Well, the street race you're about to see involved a 45 mph rolling start. Despite this, the McLaren had some trouble putting the power down and you'll notice how the said 9-10 mph trap speed difference is translated into the real world.And while the sprinting action awaits you at the 3:10 point of the video below, we're asking you not to use this battle as an example and hit the drag strip when the speeding desire shows up.