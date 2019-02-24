Lamborghini Huracan Performante Annual Costs Explained, The Total Is Huge

We grow up dreaming at supercars and while fewer and fewer bedroom walls are currently decorated with posters, the imaginary driving experience has now moved on to our screens. But what happens when you're an adult and actually want to own such a machine? Well, an aficionado who has adorned his garage with a Lamborghini Huracan Performante has decided to share the yearly running costs with us.

4 photos



Now, before moving further into the adventure, we'll mention the action takes place in the UK. And there are at leat two aspects to pay attention to. The first involves all the figures you'll get in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page - the current conversion rate means £1 is the equivalent of $1.3 or €1.15.



As for the second, this has to do with the fact that insurance costs in the UK can't be directly translated just by using the conversion above, so those who live outside the island will have to do their own research when it comes to this aspect.



Speaking of which, the aficionado behind the wheel of the



The car lover explains that the first year of ownership took a toll of about £55,000 ($71,400 or €63,120). However, this takes into account the depreciation of the car. And with the Performante being a limited edition (production has now ended), it might just go up in value in the future, so the following years of ownership won't cost the same.



Those of you who wish to skip past the YouTube chit-chat and head straight to the said costs should know there are two sections of the clip that require attention - the owner of the Performante starts dropping financial details at the 11:44 point of the clip, while the vlogger who owns the "standard" Huracan awaits you at the 15:10 point.



P.S.: In case you're wondering what else you could do with the money that would bring you a brand new supercar (think: paid cash, not financed), you should know such a sum would cover the yearly running cost of a



The Performante lover was interviewed by Archie Hamilton, a British racing driver who also owns a standard Huracan , albeit with this having been purchased as a slightly used vehicle.Now, before moving further into the adventure, we'll mention the action takes place in the UK. And there are at leat two aspects to pay attention to. The first involves all the figures you'll get in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page - the current conversion rate means £1 is the equivalent of $1.3 or €1.15.As for the second, this has to do with the fact that insurance costs in the UK can't be directly translated just by using the conversion above, so those who live outside the island will have to do their own research when it comes to this aspect.Speaking of which, the aficionado behind the wheel of the Huracan Performante explained that while he did finance his brand new Lambo, this limited the annual mileage to 5,000 (that would be 8,000 km).The car lover explains that the first year of ownership took a toll of about £55,000 ($71,400 or €63,120). However, this takes into account the depreciation of the car. And with the Performante being a limited edition (production has now ended), it might just go up in value in the future, so the following years of ownership won't cost the same.Those of you who wish to skip past the YouTube chit-chat and head straight to the said costs should know there are two sections of the clip that require attention - the owner of the Performante starts dropping financial details at the 11:44 point of the clip, while the vlogger who owns the "standard" Huracan awaits you at the 15:10 point.P.S.: In case you're wondering what else you could do with the money that would bring you a brand new supercar (think: paid cash, not financed), you should know such a sum would cover the yearly running cost of a McLaren 720S Nurburgring Taxi ).