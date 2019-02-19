autoevolution

Police Impound Tractor Used For Drag Racing Motorbikes

File this under “boys will do whatever to have their fun” and cross-reference it with “stupid stuff that will get you in trouble.” Police in Wiltshire, UK, have seized a farm tractor that was being used in drag races against motorbikes.
This might seem like an uneven match, but apparently it was a fun one while it lasted. The police department posted on Twitter a photo of the new New Holland T6 175 that is now in police custody, along with a few details of the “unusual” catch. In this line of work, it takes a lot to surprise a cop, but apparently pairing the farm tractor with bikes in illegal races is just the thing that does the trick.

“Rather unusual stop for team 1 tonight. Tractor stopped after being reported for drag racing motorbikes!,” the PD writes in a post that accompanies a photo of the blue, 5-ton, 175 hp tractor.

And drag racing wasn’t the only charge they slapped the driver with: he was also charged for driving uninsured and using red diesel, which is a type of duty-free fuel that should only be used for agricultural purposes. Drag racing doesn’t fall in this category, sadly for the driver.

As you can imagine, news of the unlikely operation and subsequent catch caught like wild fire on social media, prompting a variety of hilarious reactions, here and there mixed with dead-serious outrage that a piece of farming equipment could be put to such a dangerous and unexpected use.

On a more serious note, the Wiltshire Police wants everyone to take the example seriously, no matter how potentially funny the circumstances that brought it to light. #driveinsured, they say in one of the hashtags in the post. Strangely though, the post doesn’t include another hashtag for drag races on public roads.

