Police Impound Tractor Used For Drag Racing Motorbikes

File this under “boys will do whatever to have their fun” and cross-reference it with “stupid stuff that will get you in trouble.” Police in Wiltshire, UK, have seized a farm tractor that was being used in drag races against motorbikes.

8 photos



“Rather unusual stop for team 1 tonight. Tractor stopped after being reported for drag racing motorbikes!,” the PD writes in a post that accompanies a photo of the blue, 5-ton, 175 hp tractor.



And drag racing wasn’t the only charge they slapped the driver with: he was also charged for driving uninsured and using red diesel, which is a type of duty-free fuel that should only be used for agricultural purposes. Drag racing doesn’t fall in this category, sadly for the driver.



On a more serious note, the Wiltshire Police wants everyone to take the example seriously, no matter how potentially funny the circumstances that brought it to light. #driveinsured, they say in one of the hashtags in the post. Strangely though, the post doesn’t include another hashtag for drag races on public roads.



Rather unusual stop for team 1 tonight. Tractor stopped after being reported for drag racing motorbikes!

Vehicle was seized as the driver couldn't prove he was insured and was driving on red diesel.#driveinsured #2845 #1956 pic.twitter.com/QuFjFLcsnL — Amesbury Police (@AmesburyCPT) February 16, 2019