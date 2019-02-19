autoevolution

Desert Spec 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Looks Juicy

19 Feb 2019, 14:13 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Because sandy beige was a traditional color for the classic Gelandewagen, every few years a "desert spec" G-Class pops up. This is the first version we've seen of the all-new generation.
4 photos
Desert Spec 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Looks JuicyDesert Spec 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Looks JuicyDesert Spec 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Looks Juicy
The exterior color is called Desert Sand, obviously, and belongs to the designo catalog of super-expensive options, just like the macchiato beige interior leather. The excellent G63 looks set for combat, even though this collectible is the sort of car people wash every other day.

You can easily tell it's the latest model due to the unique way in which the round headlights have been re-invented and the slightly bulbous Panamerican grille design that's exclusive to the G63. But at the same time, there's something reassuringly classic about the shape, even though nothing is shared with previous iterations of the G-Class.

We found this example on the Instagram page stayshifting, and it says the Miami-based G63 was already sold. However, we've discovered another Desert Sand G63 wearing 6603 Dubai plates and having the same satin bull bar, plus another one with a body-colored bar. Could this be a popular spec?

Even though the G-Class is a popular SUV for the school run, you'll be happy to know that the 2019 model handles less like a bus. Mercedes went to town on the underpinnings, shedding about 170 kilograms of weight and installing two separate arms for the front suspension, not the axle of old.

Being a G63 means you also get dual exhaust pipes sticking out of both sides, and it sounds fantastic, as you'll be able to hear in the video below. They've downsized the engine quite a lot, going from 5.5 liters to 4.0, but power is up, and performance is amazing. Despite still being a capable off-roader, it will reach 100 kph(62 mph) in around 4.5 seconds, and it's pretty stable all the way to its top speed.


   

A post shared by #SPR_63 (@supreme__63) on Feb 6, 2019 at 4:01am PST



div>    

A post shared by G Wagen UAE æêéê (@gwagenuae) on Oct 27, 2018 at 4:53am PDT

2019 mercedes-amg g63 G63 AMG Mercedes-Benz
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ V-ClassMERCEDES BENZ V-Class Large MPVMERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118)MERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118) Entry PremiumMERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247)MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247) Small MPVMERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167)MERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ EQC 400MERCEDES BENZ EQC 400 Medium SUVAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 