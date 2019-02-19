Toyota Prius c Will Soon Be Discontinued, Replaced By Corolla Hybrid

5 2020 Mercedes E-Class Facelift Spied With New Taillights, Refreshed Interior

2 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Hatchback Available In Canada, Not Coming To the U.S.

More on this:

Desert Spec 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Looks Juicy

Because sandy beige was a traditional color for the classic Gelandewagen, every few years a "desert spec" G-Class pops up. This is the first version we've seen of the all-new generation. 4 photos



You can easily tell it's the latest model due to the unique way in which the round headlights have been re-invented and the slightly bulbous Panamerican grille design that's exclusive to the G63. But at the same time, there's something reassuringly classic about the shape, even though nothing is shared with previous iterations of the G-Class.



We found this example on the Instagram page



Even though the G-Class is a popular SUV for the school run, you'll be happy to know that the 2019 model handles less like a bus. Mercedes went to town on the underpinnings, shedding about 170 kilograms of weight and installing two separate arms for the front suspension, not the axle of old.



Being a G63 means you also get dual exhaust pipes sticking out of both sides, and it sounds fantastic, as you'll be able to hear in the video below. They've downsized the engine quite a lot, going from 5.5 liters to 4.0, but power is up, and performance is amazing. Despite still being a capable off-roader, it will reach 100 kph(62 mph)





A post shared by #SPR_63 (@supreme__63) on Feb 6, 2019 at 4:01am PST



div> A post shared by G Wagen UAE æêéê (@gwagenuae) on Oct 27, 2018 at 4:53am PDT The exterior color is called Desert Sand, obviously, and belongs to the designo catalog of super-expensive options, just like the macchiato beige interior leather. The excellent G63 looks set for combat, even though this collectible is the sort of car people wash every other day.You can easily tell it's the latest model due to the unique way in which the round headlights have been re-invented and the slightly bulbous Panamerican grille design that's exclusive to the G63. But at the same time, there's something reassuringly classic about the shape, even though nothing is shared with previous iterations of the G-Class.We found this example on the Instagram page stayshifting , and it says the Miami-based G63 was already sold. However, we've discovered another Desert Sand G63 wearing 6603 Dubai plates and having the same satin bull bar, plus another one with a body-colored bar. Could this be a popular spec?Even though the G-Class is a popularfor the school run, you'll be happy to know that the 2019 model handles less like a bus. Mercedes went to town on the underpinnings, shedding about 170 kilograms of weight and installing two separate arms for the front suspension, not the axle of old.Being a G63 means you also get dual exhaust pipes sticking out of both sides, and it sounds fantastic, as you'll be able to hear in the video below. They've downsized the engine quite a lot, going from 5.5 liters to 4.0, but power is up, and performance is amazing. Despite still being a capable off-roader, it will reach 100 kph(62 mph) in around 4.5 seconds , and it's pretty stable all the way to its top speed.