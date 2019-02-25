autoevolution

McLaren 720S Drag Races Electric Porsche 944, The Gap Is Massive

The McLaren 720S is the kind of supercar that can punch into hypercar territory in terms of drag racing. However, this also turns the Woking animal into a likely target for tuner rides. And today we're here to show you a 720S fighting one hell of an aftermarket creation, namely an electric Porsche 944.
We're glad to tell you that the two got together at the drag strip, which not only means they could keep things safe, but also involves the beasts making full use of the prepped surface (the shenanigan took place at the Palm Beach International Raceway).

The mid-engined beast we have here comes in stock form, which means its official output sits at 720 hp, but, as independent dyno runs have shown, the output of its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 actually sits at past 750 hp.

As for the Porsche, this might have retained the configuration of the original vehicle, with the engine(s) up front sending power to the rear wheels, but the rest of its details are amazing.

Thanks to a pair of 11-inch DC motors, the electric toy deluvers around 980 hp and 1,500 lb-ft of torque. As for the rest of the tech details included in the build, these are listed by the owner in the racing video below.Before you move on to the action...
The aficionado running the EV also mentions that the best quarter-mile performance of the thing, sits at 9.12 seconds (the trap speed sits at 152 mph). So this means the Porsche 944 EV can match the current McLaren 720S quarter-mile world record, which involves a tuned example of the British supercar.

Now, if the electron juice sipper we have here seems familiar, it's probably because we've shown you the plug monster in action before. For instance, here's the converted 944 duking it out with a supercharged incarnation of the C7 Corvette.

