1,600 HP Nissan GT-R Drag Races Tuned Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, Destruction Follows

Pitting a supercar against a superbike can lead to some of the most vicious drag racing action out there, as the aficionados wielding their machines often feel like they represent their community in the competition against the other one. And this is precisely what brought us here - we want to deliver a battle that involves a Nissan GT-R and a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R.

4 photos



For instance, this is one of those



The gear head behind the wheel claims the engine delivers this kind of power while working a mid-boost and sipping on a mix of ethanol and gasoline.



Oh, and we have to mention that somebody was riding shotgun in the supercar when the sprinting battle took place.



As for the Kawasaki ZX-10R, we don't have the exact details of its mods. Nevertheless, the Instagram post showcasing the race, which comes from the driver of the



Alas, the two didn't hit the drag strip, going for a street fight instead. This involved a rolling start, with the hooners performing the classic one-two-three vocal start - please don't use this as an example and hit the racetrack when the hooning urges kick in, okay?



1400whp mid boost e%73 turan GTR vs FAst bike built zx10 Good rider € @goautorepair @battalion30five @batikan_altintas @gtr35pect @boosted965 A post shared by ù÷TuraNúø (@tony_gtr_) on Feb 18, 2019 at 10:15am PST Now, the brawl between Godzilla and the Kawa would be enticing enough on its own, but this show adds some extra spice. To be more precise, both toys have been taken down the aftermarket route.For instance, this is one of those R35 s that put on a show at the drag strip, with the thing delivering over twice the factory power. According to the owner of the Nissan halo car, it's twin-turbo V6 has been pushed all the way to 1,400 horsepower at the wheels, hence the crankshaft output estimation in the title above.The gear head behind the wheel claims the engine delivers this kind of power while working a mid-boost and sipping on a mix of ethanol and gasoline.Oh, and we have to mention that somebody was riding shotgun in the supercar when the sprinting battle took place.As for the Kawasaki ZX-10R, we don't have the exact details of its mods. Nevertheless, the Instagram post showcasing the race, which comes from the driver of the GT-R , mentions this is a built bike with a good rider". For the record, the 2016+ incarnation of the Japanese weapon comes with enough power for a hot hatch, namely 197 hp.Alas, the two didn't hit the drag strip, going for a street fight instead. This involved a rolling start, with the hooners performing the classic one-two-three vocal start - please don't use this as an example and hit the racetrack when the hooning urges kick in, okay?