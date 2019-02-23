Bugatti Chiron Drag Races 1,600 HP Porsche 911 Turbo, The Struggle Is Fierce

Entrepreneurs Will Send Coffee Into Space to Roast it in Zero Gravity

The said event, which goes by the name of Rolling50 Deutsche Meisterschaft and took place last year, saw the Chiron duking it out with a Porsche 911 Turbo that had been taken deep down the aftermarket rabbit hole.A member of the 997 generation, this Porscha has been redefined by famous specialist 9ff. Following the gym program, the twin-turbo flat-six occupying the posterior of the Porscha now allows the driver to play with even more power than the quad-turbo W16 heart of the Chiron , namely 1,600 ponies.Of course, when running such a car, things don't go as smoothly as with the Molsheim hypercar. For instance, you'll get to see ice being thrown down the air intakes of the thing between runs, while its transmission seemed to be under a lot of stress during the sprinting.Now, the said event saw participants taking off at 50 km/h (that would be 31 mph), with the battle involving a one-kilometer course (0.62 miles).And while the Bugatti Chiron took off as if it were on rails, the 9ff Porsche displayed a more lively sideways behavior, with the car losing traction as it sprinted towards the horizon.The factor that determines the winner of such a race is the maximum velocity. Alas, the piece of footage documenting the battle, which can be found below, doesn't mention the number delivered by the 1,500 hp Bug. Then again, the said aspect doesn't take away the spectacle delivered by such a clash of titans.Nevertheless, we can mention that the 1,600 hp Zuffenhausen toy managed to climb all the way to 351.77 km/h (make that 218 mph).